Tired of sabudana? Try these easy Navratri recipes instead on the last day of fasting

New Delhi:

By the time Navratri reaches its final stretch, most people are running on routine. The same sabudana khichdi, the same fruit bowls, the same quick fixes. It works, but it can start to feel repetitive.

For those observing a fast until Navami, the last day does not have to feel restrictive. With the right ingredients, it can actually feel quite nourishing. Nuts, seeds, and dried fruits bring both energy and variety to vrat meals, without breaking any rules. And with a little thought, they can turn into something far more satisfying than the usual plate.

With inputs from Marisha Baurai, Food Innovation Technologist at Farmley, here are a few easy recipes that strike that balance.

Chia–flax vrat energy drink

This is the kind of drink that does more than just hydrate. It keeps you steady through the day, especially when energy dips hit mid-morning.

What you need:

1 tbsp chia seeds soaked in water

1 tsp freshly ground flaxseed powder

6 to 8 soaked almonds, lightly crushed

1 to 2 tsp honey

1 cup milk or coconut milk

How to make it:

Once the chia seeds have soaked and taken on that gel-like texture, add them to a glass with flaxseed powder.

Pour in the milk and stir well so it does not clump.

Add honey, mix again, and finish with crushed almonds.

It is light, but surprisingly filling.

Dry fruit and seed laddoos

There is always a point during fasting when you want something sweet. This handles that craving without the usual sugar rush.

What you need:

Half cup almonds

Half cup cashews

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

2 tbsp watermelon seeds

2 tbsp chopped cranberries

2 tbsp chopped blackcurrants

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp flaxseed powder

3 to 4 tbsp honey or soft dates paste

How to make it:

Dry roast the nuts and seeds gently, just enough to bring out their flavour. Let them cool, then grind them coarsely. You want texture, not powder.

Mix everything in a bowl, add the dried fruits, chia, and flax. Slowly add honey or dates paste until the mixture holds together. Grease your palms with a little ghee and roll into small laddoos.

They keep well for a few days, which makes them even more useful.

Vrat seed kheer

This one feels festive, without relying on rice or anything heavy. It is rich, but not overwhelming.

What you need:

2 tbsp watermelon seeds soaked and ground

10 to 12 almonds soaked and ground

1 tsp chia seeds

500 ml full-fat milk

1 to 2 tbsp honey

2 to 3 cardamom pods

How to make it:

Heat the milk and bring it to a gentle boil. Add the seed paste and almond paste, stirring continuously so it stays smooth.

Let it simmer for a few minutes until it thickens slightly. Add chia seeds and cook a little longer. Once off the heat, stir in honey and cardamom.

You can have it warm, or chill it if you prefer something more dessert-like.

Ending your fast on a better note

The final day of fasting often feels like a countdown. But it can also be a moment to slow down and eat with a bit more intention.

Simple ingredients, when used well, can make a big difference. They keep you energised, satisfied, and far from bored. And honestly, that is half the battle during fasting.

Also read: Navratri fasting diet: What to eat and avoid during Navratri according to Ayurveda