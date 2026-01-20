Viral Japanese cheesecake recipe: Why everyone is making this two-ingredient dessert Japanese cheesecake is going viral for its simple two-step recipe and creamy texture. Find out why everyone is making this easy no-bake dessert and how you can try it at home.

If your social media feed has recently been filled with creamy, wobbly desserts made in glass bowls, you are not alone. A simple version of Japanese cheesecake has gone viral, and people everywhere are trying it at home, mostly because it looks fancy but takes almost no effort.

Unlike traditional cheesecakes that need baking, whipping, and careful timing, this version is refreshingly easy. It uses just two basic ingredients: thick yoghurt and biscuits. That’s it. No oven. No mixer. No stress.

So why the sudden hype?

The biggest reason is how accessible it is. Anyone can make it, even without cooking skills. You simply layer crushed or whole biscuits with thick Greek yoghurt, cover it, and let it chill in the fridge for a few hours, and what you get is a dessert that looks surprisingly close to cheesecake.

Another reason this trend has taken off is that it feels lighter than traditional desserts. Since yoghurt replaces cream cheese, many people see it as a 'healthier' option.

That said, not everyone agrees it should be called a cheesecake. Purists argue it’s more of a yoghurt cake or chilled dessert. But most people don’t mind; it tastes good, looks pretty, and takes barely any time.

How to Make the Viral Japanese Cheesecake

You will need:

1½ cups thick Greek yoghurt

10–12 biscuits (Biscoff or digestive work best)

Method:

Line a small glass bowl or container.

Add a layer of biscuits at the bottom.

Spread a thick layer of yoghurt over it.

Repeat the layers until the bowl is full.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4–6 hours (overnight is best).

Flip onto a plate, slice, and enjoy!

You can top it with honey, fruit, cocoa powder, or even melted chocolate.

NOTE: If you don't want to eat much sugar, then instead of Biscoff, you can use Rice Cake.

Simple, comforting, and endlessly customizable, it’s easy to see why this two-step dessert has become the internet’s latest obsession.

