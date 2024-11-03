Tulsi Kadha: A drink that can save you from cold-cough, infections during winters and poor air quality

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tulsi Kadha can save you from cold-cough

Tulsi kadha or Tulsi tea is like a panacea in the prevention of seasonal diseases that occur with the arrival of winter. It even helps in keeping lung problems away that occur during poor air quality. Tulsi is a very special medicinal plant in Ayurveda. Whether you chew its leaves or make a kadha of it and drink it, Tulsi is beneficial for your health in every way. Tulsi also called Basil is known as an immunity booster. Especially in the changing weather when winter starts knocking, the consumption of basil helps a lot in protecting you from many types of colds coughs and infections. Hence, let's know how to make the Tulsi kadha here.

Ingredients to make Tulsi kadha

Fresh Tulsi leaves - 10-15

Piece of ginger - 1 inch

Black pepper - 4-5 grains

Cloves - 2-3

Small piece of cinnamon - 1

Water - 2-3 cups

Honey (according to taste)

Method of making Tulsi kadha

First of all, wash the basil leaves thoroughly and chop them finely. Wash ginger as well and cut it into small pieces.

After this, boil water in a pan.

Add basil leaves, ginger, black pepper, cloves and cinnamon to the boiling water.

Let it boil for 5-7 minutes on medium flame.

Turn off the gas and cover the Tulsi kadha with a lid and leave it like this for 10-15 minutes.

Strain it in a cup. Then if you want, you can drink it by adding a little honey to it.

Benefits of drinking Tulsi kadha

Tulsi kadha strengthens immunity, which helps fight infection.

The antiviral properties of Tulsi provide relief from cold, cough and fever.

Tulsi helps improve digestion and relieve constipation.

Tulsi helps reduce stress and anxiety.

Tulsi leaves are also beneficial for the skin. It helps in removing acne and other skin-related problems.

Tips you must know about Tulsi kadha

You can drink Tulsi kadha twice a day.

You can drink it up to 2 times a day to get relief from cold and cough.

You can also add a little turmeric to Tulsi kadha. Turmeric has antiseptic properties that help fight infection.

Pregnant women and lactating women should take Tulsi decoction only after consulting a doctor.

If you have any kind of allergy, consult a doctor before drinking Tulsi kadha.

