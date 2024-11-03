What is this elimination inflammation diet that Vidya Balan promoted during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotions?

Follow us on Image Source : X What is this elimination inflammation diet that Vidya Balan promoted recently?

National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan shocked the world with her sudden transformation. She was spotted at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotions after losing a significant amount of weight. Recently, she opened up about her weight loss journey and revealed that she only followed the right diet and without exercising all year she got the desired toned body. Moreover, the actress emphasised opting for an elimination inflammation diet during her weight loss journey. So let's know everything about the elimination inflammation diet here.

What is an elimination inflammation diet?

An elimination inflammation diet is a short-term diet in which you eliminate particular foods from your diet to reduce inflammation. The goal is to identify and eliminate any items that may be causing inflammation, such as food allergies or sensitivities. For those who don't know, due to inflammation, you don't only look fat but sometimes the pain increases so much that there is difficulty in walking. It can also be a sign of many serious diseases.

There are two types of inflammation - when your body sends out inflammatory cells to fight bacteria or heal damaged tissues. This inflammation is both safe and necessary for bodily functions. Second, chronic inflammation occurs when your body starts sending out inflammatory cells, even if you are not sick or have not suffered any injury. This swelling can be harmful for you, which can also be a sign of many serious diseases. You can get relief from inflammation by including some foods in your diet.

Eat these foods to reduce inflammation

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals, which help reduce inflammation. These fruits are also rich in vitamin C and other essential nutrients, which make your diet healthy.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. They contain anti-inflammatory properties and help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Therefore, you must include fatty fish in your diet at least twice a week.

Greens

Leafy vegetables including spinach, kale and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They also contain high amounts of fibre, which aids digestion and promotes a healthy gut.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory properties, which can prove effective in reducing inflammation. You can make turmeric a part of your diet by adding it to soup, milk or vegetables.

Nuts and seeds

If you are a vegetarian, then you must include almonds, walnuts, flax seeds and chia seeds in your diet. These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. You can also eat them as a snack. They are rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals.

