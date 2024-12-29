Try hot, delicious veg Thukpa soup to keep your body warm from within in winter, know easy recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try hot, delicious veg Thukpa soup to keep your body warm

As winter approaches, including warm soups and stews in your diet, can be comforting and healthy. Veg Thukpa is one option you must try, this Tibetan-inspired noodle soup is also popular in Nepal, Bhutan, and the Himalayan regions of India. Known for its versatility, Thukpa combines fresh vegetables, aromatic spices, and tender noodles to make a hearty and nutritious dish. Below, we share an easy Veg Thukpa recipe by Ranveer Brar that is perfect to warm up in the cold weather.

How to make Veg Thukpa Soup at home?

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide on how to make Veg Thukpa Soup at home:

Step 1: Heat oil in a deep pan or wok. Add chopped garlic, grated ginger and chopped green chillies.

Step 2: Saute for a minute till the aroma comes out.

Step 3: Add chopped onions and cook till they are translucent.

Step 4: Add chopped tomatoes and cook them until they soften. Add pepper and salt.

Step 5: Add vegetable stock or water. Add soy sauce and vinegar. Let the broth simmer for 5-7 minutes to allow the flavors to develop.

Step 6: Add shredded cabbage, julienne carrots, and chopped beans to the broth. Let them cook until they soften but are still crunchy (about 5 minutes).

Step 7: Add spinach or bok choy in the last minute of cooking to retain its bright green colour.

Step 8: Place a portion of boiled noodles in a serving bowl. Pour the hot vegetable soup over the noodles.

Step 9: Top with fresh coriander and a little chili oil (if desired). Serve hot with lemon wedges for extra flavour.

