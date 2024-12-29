Are you a Tea lover? 5 must-visit tea stalls in Delhi to sip on the hot beverage in winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Are you a Tea lover? 5 must-visit tea stalls in Delhi

Delhi, which is famous for its historical heritage, street food, and nightlife, is also a city of tea lovers. Here tea is not just a beverage, but a way to start people's day and to spend evenings chatting with friends. If you are also a tea lover and are looking for the best tea joints in Delhi, then this article is for you. There are many popular 'tapris' in Delhi, which are known for their special tea, great ambiance, and friendly service.

Delhi's 'tapris' are not just places to drink tea, but they are a part of Delhi's culture. Here, there is a unique combination of gossip, friendship, and relaxation along with tea. People from all sections of society meet at these "tapris"—whether they are students, officegoers, or those who travel with their families. So, come and experience these delicious and cosy tea joints in Delhi this winter.

1. United Kingdom of Tea (UKOT), Hauz Khas

Hauz Khas, a favorite among Delhi's youth, is known for its cafes, restaurants, and special tea stalls. The UKOT stall is famous for its unique tea and desi snacks. The masala and ginger teas available here are very tasty. Also, the atmosphere here is very popular among the youth. If you want to enjoy some light snacks along with tea, then definitely explore this place.

2. Shahid Bhagat Singh Tea Stall, Connaught Place

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Tea Stall, located in Connaught Place, the heart of Delhi, is a special hangout for tea lovers. The combination of cardamom tea and biscuits here makes the day. This stall is very popular, especially among officegoers and college students. Along with tea, the kachoris and samosas available here are also very tasty. If you want some relief amidst the hustle and bustle of Connaught Place, then definitely visit this tea stall.

3. Indraprastha Tea Stall, ITO

Indraprastha Tea Stall, located near ITO, is a great place for tea lovers in Delhi. You will not get the taste of clove tea and special Tulsi tea here anywhere else. This stall is known for its small but interesting menu, which includes masala tea and herbal tea. Working people and youth often come here to relieve their fatigue with tea.

4. Kumar Tea Stall, South Ex

If you crave a nice cup of tea while shopping in South Ex Market, then definitely visit Kumar Tea Stall. This stall is famous for its creamy tea. The tandoori tea available here, which is served in a clay kulhad, will give you a desi flavor. The pakoras and biscuits served with it make it even more special.

5. Chai Soda, Kamla Nagar

This stall named Chai Soda in Kamla Nagar is no less than a paradise for tea lovers. The masala tea and ginger-tulsi tea here gives you a special feeling of warmth in the winter season. This place is especially popular among college students. Apart from this, the bun butter and parathas served with the tea here are also very much liked.

