'Tea is Healthy': India's all-time favourite beverage gets US FDA's recognition

The North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) and the Indian Tea Association (ITA) have welcomed the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) certification of Camellia sinensis tea as a healthy beverage. This landmark verdict supports the global tea industry's assertions about the beverage's myriad health benefits.

On December 19, the FDA issued a final regulation revising the "healthy" nutritional content claim to assist consumers in identifying items that comply with dietary recommendations. As part of this upgrade, tea manufactured from Camellia sinensis is now eligible for the "healthy" label.

Peter F. Goggi, President of the Tea Association of the United States, described the certification as "fantastic news" for the worldwide tea industry, emphasizing the opportunity to market tea as a health-promoting beverage. Bidyananda Borkakoty, NETA advisor and former Vice-Chairman of the Tea Board of India, shared his excitement. "We are delighted with the FDA's recognition. Research worldwide underscores the health benefits of tea. We urge the Indian government to promote tea as a wellness and lifestyle beverage," he stated.

In a statement released by NETA, the FDA acknowledged previous research tying Camellia sinensis to potential health advantages, such as its association with certain malignancies. However, the FDA noted that the "healthy" claim does not apply to herbal teas made from other plants, such as chamomile, peppermint, ginger, lavender, hibiscus, butterfly pea flower, or masala tea.

"At this time, we lack sufficient evidence to automatically qualify herbal infusions for the 'healthy' claim," reported the Food and Drug Administration. "This designation applies solely to tea derived from Camellia sinensis."

The Indian Tea Association (ITA), the country's oldest group of tea producers, hailed the FDA's decision as a watershed moment for the industry.

"The Indian Tea Association is pleased that the FDA has officially recognized tea as a 'healthy' beverage under its updated criteria. This allows manufacturers to voluntarily label tea products with the 'healthy' claim, provided they meet the specified standards," the ITA stated.

The group also cited the FDA's Executive Summary, which stated that liquids including water, tea, and coffee with fewer than five calories per Reference Amount Customarily Consumed (RACC) and per marked serving automatically qualify for the "healthy" label.

This decision validates the nutritional value of tea and enables consumers to make informed choices," the ITA stated. "Tea's richness in antioxidants and its association with numerous health benefits make this recognition especially significant."

