Troubled with stomach heat? Include these foods in your diet during summer to get relief

Stomach heat and burning sensation often become a common problem during the summer season. Due to strong sunlight, spicy food, and drinking less water, the temperature inside the body starts increasing, which has a direct effect on the stomach. Problems like burning sensation, heaviness, indigestion, or gas start occurring in the stomach. In such a situation, consuming some cold things can give you immediate relief. So let us know which natural and homemade things help reduce the heat of the stomach and give you a feeling of coolness from inside.

Fennel water

Fennel has a cooling effect and helps calm the digestive system. Soak a spoonful of fennel in water at night and filter it in the morning, and drink it on an empty stomach. This relieves problems like stomach irritation, gas, and indigestion. Regular consumption keeps the stomach cool from the inside.

Basil seeds

Basil seeds have cooling properties, which balance the body heat. Soaking them in water and mixing them in sherbet or milk and drinking it provides instant cooling. They keep the stomach clean and provide relief from acidity. Its daily consumption in summer is beneficial.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural coolant that keeps the body hydrated from within. It contains electrolytes that reduce dehydration and stomach heat. Drinking a glass of coconut water daily keeps the stomach calm. It also helps in flushing out toxins from the body.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk is very beneficial for the digestive system and should be consumed daily in summer. Drinking it by adding a little black salt and roasted cumin seeds makes the stomach feel cool and light. Buttermilk increases good bacteria, which cleanses the stomach. It removes problems like flatulence and heartburn.

Cucumber

This vegetable is rich in water and is best for cooling the body. Including cucumber and gherkin in salad every day keeps the stomach cool from the inside. It improves digestion and prevents dehydration.

Watermelon and cantaloupe

These seasonal summer fruits are known to cool the body. They balance the water content and reduce stomach heat. Eating a bowl of watermelon or muskmelon daily keeps the body hydrated. Also, they contain fibre, which keeps digestion fine.

