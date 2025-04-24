Should watermelon be consumed before or after meal? Know the right time to eat Find out whether watermelon is best consumed before or after a meal. Know the optimal time to eat watermelon for maximum nutritional benefits and digestive health.

The temperature increases in the summer season, due to which heat stroke and dehydration are common. Watermelon, the seasonal fruit of summer, is a very good and nutritious fruit. This fruit contains up to 90% water, which directly protects against dehydration. Consuming watermelon daily in summer does not dehydrate the body and also reduces the chances of dizziness or weakness. Consuming it regularly does not cause gas, acidity, constipation, or indigestion in the stomach. Eating watermelon at different times has many benefits. A big question remains in the minds of people: for more benefits, should watermelon be eaten before or after eating food?

What is the right time to eat watermelon?

Morning is the best time to eat watermelon. Eating it for breakfast on an empty stomach gives many benefits. Watermelon can also be eaten 1 hour before lunch. It improves the digestive system, which prevents gas and acidity problems. Watermelon can also be eaten after working out. It fulfils the deficiency of electrolytes and water in the body. Watermelon can be eaten in the afternoon during summer; it cools the body and calms down the body heat.

Should we eat watermelon before or after meals?

Watermelon contains a good amount of water, which keeps the body hydrated and also keeps the stomach full. If you eat watermelon before eating food, then your stomach will remain calm and cool, and you will also avoid taking extra calories. Experts also advise that watermelon should always be eaten before eating food.

When should one not eat watermelon?

Watermelon should not be eaten at night because it contains a lot of water, which can cause frequent urination. Watermelon should also not be eaten immediately after meals, as it can increase gas and digestive problems. Eating watermelon on an empty stomach brings good changes in health, especially in summers; eating watermelon in the morning keeps the body fresh. Watermelon should not be eaten immediately after taking it out of the fridge, as it can harm the throat and digestive system.

Eat watermelon in afternoon to lose weight

Those who want to lose weight should eat watermelon in the afternoon. It has a high fibre content, due to which the stomach remains full for a long time, and one does not feel hungry, which leads to weight loss. It also has low calorie content, which helps in weight loss. Regular consumption of watermelon every day in summer brings many good changes to the body and makes it easier to lose weight.

Do not eat watermelon with these fruits

Watermelon should not be eaten with hot fruits because it can upset the stomach and increase the chances of colds and coughs. Watermelon should also not be eaten with other fruits because its nature is cold, and the nature of other fruits can be hot; in such a situation, consuming their mixture can harm health. Watermelon should not be eaten with bananas, oranges, and grapes at all. Eating watermelon with these can cause gas, indigestion, and acidity in the stomach. Therefore, before eating watermelon with other fruits, definitely consult a doctor.

