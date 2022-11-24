Thanksgiving Day 2022: Pumpkin Pie to Turkey, best traditional Thanksgiving dinner recipes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Thanksgiving Day 2022

It's Thanksgiving Day, which marks the beginning of the holiday season. This year, it is being celebrated on November 24. This national holiday of the United States is commemorated in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, and other countries as the official start of the holiday season. Thanksgiving Day is celebrated in the United States every year on the fourth Thursday in November. Americans commemorate this special day to express gratitude to God for providing them with each meal. If you are planning a traditional Thanksgiving meal or experimenting with new takes on family recipes, we have great ideas to get you started.

Thanksgiving dinner is traditionally served with turkey, potatoes, cranberries, bread stuffing, and pumpkin pie. As families get together to celebrate this day with a full feast, it is one of the busiest holidays.

Thanksgiving brings people together to share a meal and spend the day together. It is typically marked with great pomp and ceremony in many areas of the world. Thanksgiving's primary tenets are thankfulness, charity, and community. Countries like Germany and Japan also observe festivities of a similar nature. The Thanksgiving dinner is the festival's main draw. It features pumpkin pie and Thanksgiving turkey as the main course and was lovingly prepared. Usually, it is enjoyed by everyone at home.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie is the ideal spicy treat that includes slices of many pumpkins and can also include apples. First freshly roast the pumpkin and add ingredients- nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and mace. One of the tricks to make your perfect and sweet, is just add a pinch of salt to the pumpkin puree. And you are ready with a fresh and delicious dessert.

Thanksgiving Turkey

Dry the turkey with paper towels, then season it inside and out with salt and pepper. Fill it with chopped onions, carrots, apples and herbs, then place breast-side up in a roasting pan and brush with melted butter. Roast it nicely. Remove the foil, baste with more melted butter and put it again in the oven. Roast for another hour or until the meat is done nicely.

