5 easy Valentine’s Day desserts to make at home: Celebrity chef shares full recipes

Valentine’s Day has never been about excess. It has always leaned more towards sincerity. The quieter gestures. The ones that come without spectacle but stay longer in memory. Love does not really ask for extravagance. It asks for intention. And in the kitchen, intention shows up in flavours that comfort, textures that soothe, desserts that feel like they were made for someone, not just plated for them.

Celebrity Chef Gautam Kumar echoes that sentiment through this specially curated Valentine’s menu, built around ease, emotion and familiarity. Nothing intimidating. Nothing overly technical. Just desserts that bring together Indian nostalgia and contemporary lightness in ways that feel thoughtful rather than showy. Whether you are cooking for a partner, family, friends or simply yourself, these are meant to be savoured slowly. No rush. From soft rose notes to fruit-forward freshness and classic mithai warmth, the idea is simple. Love does not need complicated techniques. Just the right ingredients. And a little heart.

5 Valentine’s Day desserts to make at home

1. Mohabbat Ki Kheer

A creamy watermelon-infused rice pudding

A gentle twist on the classic kheer, this chilled dessert pairs slow-cooked rice pudding with the refreshing sweetness of watermelon. Light, creamy, and beautifully blushed, Mohabbat Ka Kheer is perfect for Valentine’s Day evenings.

Ingredients

• Full cream milk – 1 litre

• Basmati rice – 50 g

• Sugar – 80 g (adjust to taste)

• Watermelon pulp (fresh, deseeded) – 200 ml

• Fresh cream – 50 ml

• Rose petals or crushed watermelon bits – for garnish

Method

• Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 minutes. Drain and lightly crush or grind coarsely.

• Boil the milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the rice and cook on low heat, stirring frequently.

• Once the rice is fully cooked and the milk thickens, add sugar and mix well.

• Allow the kheer to cool completely, then stir in the watermelon pulp and fresh cream.

• Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

• Garnish with rose petals or crushed watermelon before serving chilled.

(Image Source : FILE PHOTO)A beautiful balance of nostalgia and freshness, this one feels as heartfelt as its name.

2. Strawberry Mousse

Soft, airy and effortlessly romantic

This strawberry mousse is light, fresh, and perfect for beginners. With no baking involved, it is a stress-free dessert that still looks elegant when served in glasses.

Ingredients

• Fresh strawberries – 200 g

• Breakfast sugar – 60 g

• Lemon juice – 5 ml

• Fresh cream (35% fat) – 250 ml (whipped to soft peaks)

Method

• Blend strawberries and sugar into a smooth puree.

• Add lemon juice and blend briefly. Adjust sweetness if required.

• In a chilled bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks.

• Gently fold the strawberry puree into the whipped cream, taking care not to deflate it.

• Pipe or spoon into serving glasses.

• Chill for at least 2 hours before serving. Garnish with fresh strawberries.

(Image Source : FILE PHOTO)Effortless yet elegant, proof that simplicity can still feel indulgent.

3. Rose Phirni

A fragrant expression of love

Rose Phirni is delicate, floral, and deeply comforting. It is a dessert that feels timeless and elegant. Perfect for intimate celebrations.

Ingredients

• Milk – 1 litre

• Basmati rice – 70 g

• Sugar – 200 g

• Rose water – 1 tbsp

• Green cardamom pods – 8

• Rose petals – 35 g

• Pistachios (crushed) – 60 g

Method

• Soak rice for 1 hour. Drain and grind coarsely with a little water.

• Boil milk in a thick-bottomed pan.

• Crush cardamom seeds and add to the milk.

• Add ground rice and cook on low heat, stirring continuously until thick.

• Add sugar and cook until creamy.

• Dry-roast rose petals lightly and add to the phirni along with rose water.

• Chill in individual bowls. Garnish with pistachios and rose petals before serving.

(Image Source : FILE PHOTO)Delicate, aromatic and deeply comforting, a dessert that lingers beyond the last bite.

4. Dil Bahar Narangi Kalakand

Rich, citrus-kissed indulgence

This kalakand celebrates love through contrast. The richness of chhena balanced by the brightness of fresh oranges. Festive. Colourful. Surprisingly easy to prepare.

Ingredients

• Fresh chhena or paneer – 500 g

• Sweetened condensed milk – 200 g

• Orange juice – 100 ml

• Fresh oranges – 2

• Edible orange food colour – ½ tsp

• Green cardamom pods – 12

• Ghee – 30 g

Method

• Mash chhena until soft and crumb-free.

• Heat ghee in a pan, add chhena, and cook for a few minutes.

• Add condensed milk and mix well.

• Add orange food colour and continue stirring.

• Add orange segments, juice, and grated zest.

• Cook until the mixture thickens and leaves the sides of the pan.

• Add powdered cardamom.

• Transfer to a greased tray and spread evenly.

• Cool, refrigerate, and cut into heart shapes or squares before serving.

(Image Source : FILE PHOTO.)Vibrant, festive and richly layered, it brings a celebratory warmth to the table.

5. Pyar Bhara Sandesh

A Bengali classic that celebrates simplicity

Soft, delicate, and lightly sweetened with Nolen Gur, this sandesh is a tribute to love in its purest form. Understated. Gentle. Memorable.

Ingredients

• Full cream milk – 1 litre

• Lemon juice – from 3 lemons

• Nolen Gur (date palm jaggery) – 100 g

Method

• Boil milk, then add lemon juice gradually to curdle it.

• Strain the chhena through muslin cloth and rinse under cold water.

• Hang for 40 minutes until soft and moist.

• Knead chhena until smooth and lump-free.

• Melt Nolen Gur gently and allow it to cool.

• Mix gur into chhena and knead lightly.

• Shape into small rounds or hearts.

• Refrigerate and serve chilled.

(Image Source : FILE PHOTO)Understated and soulful, a classic that lets purity of flavour do the talking.

Desserts have a way of holding emotion. Memory too. A certain warmth that lingers beyond the last bite. This Valentine’s Day, these recipes are an invitation to slow down a little. Cook with care. Express affection in edible form. Because the most meaningful dishes are not just prepared. They are felt.

