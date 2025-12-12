If Stranger Things was set in India, these are the foods every character would crave If Stranger Things played out in India, the Hawkins gang would rely on pure desi comfort. From dosa-loving Eleven to biryani-obsessed Lucas, here’s each character’s perfect food match.

There’s something universally comforting about food, even when you’re fighting shadow monsters, dealing with telekinesis-related stress, or trying to escape a very moody Upside Down like the Stranger Things universe. Now imagine the Hawkins gang landing in India, navigating local metros, monsoons, and masala-heavy chaos. Naturally, they’d need comfort foods strong enough to survive both interdimensional drama and traffic.

Here’s what each character would reach for in an Indian edition of Stranger Things, equal parts delicious, ridiculous and perfectly on-brand. Let's take a look:

Eleven: Masala dosa with extra coconut chutney

El may have started her journey with frozen waffles, but in India? She’d discover masala dosa at a roadside tiffin centre and imprint on it instantly. Crispy, warm, reliable, exactly what she needs after throwing vans, fighting psychic villains, or dealing with teenage emotions. And that extra coconut chutney? That’s her version of a power boost.

Mike: Rajma chawal

Mike Wheeler is a soft, dependable boy who tries his best, even when the situation is weirder than usual. Rajma chawal matches his entire energy: comforting, familiar, always there when the world feels too much. One bowl and suddenly he’s brave enough to face anything, even the Upside Down.

Dustin: Pani puri

Dustin wouldn’t just eat pani puri, he’d conduct a full scientific study on it. Crunch dynamics. Masala ratios. Pani velocity. He’d drag the whole gang on a pani puri crawl and rate every vendor with a homemade scoring system. Somewhere between a mouthful and another argument, he’d declare, “This is flavour physics, guys.”

Lucas: Chicken biryani

Layered, bold and slightly dramatic when necessary, Lucas and biryani are a perfect match. He’d argue passionately about the “right” biryani, defend his favourite place till the end, and carry a box of it to every monster-fighting session. Because priorities.

Will: Gulab jamun

Will Byers is delicate, deeply emotional and forever trying to find moments of safety. His comfort food? A warm bowl of gulab jamun. Soft, sweet, melt-in-the-mouth, the kind of dessert that feels like a hug. One bite and he’s instantly grounded, no Mind Flayer trauma in sight.

Max: Aloo paratha with a heroic blob of butter

Max Mayfield embodies boldness. So does aloo paratha. It’s spicy, unapologetic, slightly rebellious and absolutely unbeatable on bad days. Whether she’s skating through Indian streets or confronting supernatural chaos, this is the one meal that restores her fire.

Hopper: Cutting chai and samosa

Chief Hopper, a man powered by exhaustion and sheer will, would survive India entirely on cutting chai and samosas. That’s it. This duo is strong enough to revive the spirit of someone who has fought Russians, monsters, and the traumas of parenting. Also: Hopper arguing with a chaiwala about “too much sugar” is a scene we deserve.

The Demogorgon: Rasgulla

Don’t ask why, but the Demogorgon discovering rasgullas is the one plot twist that could save Hawkins. Imagine this terrifying creature abandoning its hunt because it has discovered soft, spongy, syrup-drenched joy in Kolkata. Everyone lives happily ever after. The end.

India’s version of Stranger Things would be equal parts chaos and comfort, but the food? Absolutely unbeatable. Whether you’re battling homework or the Mind Flayer, nothing heals quite like a plate full of desi goodness.