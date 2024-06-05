Spice up your cooking with Aloe Vera: Try this unique recipe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the recipe of aloe vera sabzi.

Aloe vera, a plant with numerous health benefits, is not only used in cosmetic products but also the culinary world. One such delectable dish made from aloe vera is the delicious aloe vera sabzi. This dish is a perfect blend of flavours, textures, and health benefits. The recipe involves cooking tender aloe vera leaves with traditional Indian spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala. These spices not only add a burst of flavour to the dish but also enhance its medicinal properties.

How to make Aloe Vera Sabzi

To make aloe vera sabzi, you have to take fresh aloe vera leaves. Now remove the thorns from both sides and wash them with clean water. Now cut the aloe vera into small pieces. Cut them as per your choice. Put water to boil in a pan and when it starts boiling, add aloe vera to it. Add half a teaspoon of salt and turmeric to it and let the aloe vera boil for a while. You have to steam them lightly i.e; half-steam them only. Put oil in a pan, add asafoetida, and cumin seeds and crackle it. Now put green chillies in the oil and add aloe vera to it. Mix dry spices in the vegetable. Add red chilli, salt, turmeric, and coriander powder and let it cook for a while. Now add half a teaspoon of sugar or jaggery and cook the vegetable until the sugar dissolves. Add one-fourth dry mango powder to the vegetable, add coriander on top and turn off the gas. Eat the delicious aloe vera vegetable with roti or paratha and enjoy.

Aloe vera is known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties, making this sabzi not just delicious but also nutritious. The addition of tomatoes, onions, and garlic further enhances the taste and nutritional value of this dish. With its unique taste and health benefits, delicious aloe vera sabzi is a must-try for anyone looking for a healthy and flavorful meal.

ALSO READ: Barley porridge can help reduce obesity, know how to make and other benefits