Sawan 2022: 5 food items that should be avoided while fasting

Sawan 2022: The Hindu calendar's fifth month, Shravan, also known as Sawan or Shravan Maas, often falls between July and August according to the Gregorian calendar. During the month of Sawan Lord Shiva is worshipped. It is said that anyone who maintains a fast on a Monday during this month will have all of his wishes granted by Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan begins on July 14 and ends on August 12 with Shravan Purnima. Each year several devotees observe fast during the holy month. As you dive into the spirit of the festival, here is a list of foods that you must avoid while fasting during this holy month.

Brinjal

Brinjal is not regarded as a pure item in the Hindu scriptures. When it comes to religious and spiritual occasions, it is seen as unlucky. Therefore, one should refrain from eating brinjals throughout the Sawan month.

Liquor

Drinking alcohol during the Sawan month is viewed as sinful. It is believed that this is due to the negative energy that alcohol introduces into the body and psyche. Therefore, it is advised to refrain from drinking alcohol throughout the month.

Onion and Garlic

In addition to other vegetables, onion and garlic should be avoided if you want to have a satvik dinner. These two vegetables must be avoided at all cost since they are regarded as hot or tamasic.

Non-Vegetarian food items

Eating non-vegetarian foods including meat, chicken, eggs, and fish during the Sawan month is also not advised. This is due to the fact that eating non-vegetarian food implies the death and subsequent consumption of living things.

Spices

During Shravan, red chilli powder, coriander powder, table salt, and all other spices besides senda namak should be avoided. A diet that works best for your Somwar vrat must be followed.

