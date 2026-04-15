Looking for a summer dessert? Try this fusion Rose vermicelli custard coconut pannacotta recipe

Some desserts don’t just satisfy a craving; they create a mood. This one does both. Rose vermicelli custard coconut pannacotta brings together familiar Indian flavours with a soft, modern twist. The warmth of rose, the comfort of vermicelli custard, and the lightness of coconut pannacotta come together in a way that feels indulgent but not heavy.
It’s the kind of dessert that works just as well for a quiet evening as it does for a festive table.
What is Rose vermicelli custard coconut pannacotta?
According to Chef Deepak, it is , "a fusion dessert combining aromatic rose custard vermicelli with silky coconut pannacotta, garnished with mixed dry fruits and floral notes."
Ingredients
For the rose vermicelli custard
- Milk – 500 ml
- Vermicelli – ½ cup
- Custard powder – 2 tbsp
- Sugar – 5–6 tbsp
- Rose syrup or essence – 2–3 tsp syrup or ½ tsp essence
- Dry fruits & nut mix – ¼ cup
- Water or cold milk – 3–4 tbsp
- Ghee (optional) – 1 tsp
For the coconut pannacotta
- Coconut milk – 200 ml
- Gelatin powder – 3 g
- Sugar – 1–2 tbsp
- Cream (optional) – a splash
- Salt – a pinch
For garnish (optional)
- Rose petals
- Extra nuts
- Fruit coulis
Method
1. Make the rose vermicelli custard
- Dissolve custard powder in water or cold milk. Mix well to avoid lumps.
- In a saucepan, bring milk to a gentle boil.
- If using, heat ghee in a separate pan and lightly roast vermicelli until golden and aromatic.
- Add roasted vermicelli to the boiling milk and cook until soft.
- Slowly stir in the dissolved custard mixture while whisking continuously to prevent lumps.
- Add sugar and rose syrup or essence. Simmer until the mixture thickens slightly.
- Stir in chopped dry fruits.
- Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours until chilled.
2. Prepare the coconut pannacotta
- Sprinkle gelatin powder over cold water in a small bowl. Let it bloom for 5 minutes.
- In another saucepan, gently warm coconut milk with sugar, cream (if using), and salt. Do not let it boil.
- Remove from heat, add bloomed gelatin, and stir until fully dissolved.
- Pour the mixture into individual ramekins or serving glasses.
- Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 4–6 hours or until set.
3. Assemble and serve
- Once both elements are chilled and set, layer rose vermicelli custard over coconut pannacotta in serving glasses or serve side-by-side as desired.
- Garnish with rose petals, extra dry fruits, or fruit coulis.
- Serve chilled.
Have the best time this summer with this yummy treat!