Looking for a summer dessert? Try this fusion Rose vermicelli custard coconut pannacotta recipe

New Delhi:

Some desserts don’t just satisfy a craving; they create a mood. This one does both. Rose vermicelli custard coconut pannacotta brings together familiar Indian flavours with a soft, modern twist. The warmth of rose, the comfort of vermicelli custard, and the lightness of coconut pannacotta come together in a way that feels indulgent but not heavy.

It’s the kind of dessert that works just as well for a quiet evening as it does for a festive table.

What is Rose vermicelli custard coconut pannacotta?

According to Chef Deepak, it is , "a fusion dessert combining aromatic rose custard vermicelli with silky coconut pannacotta, garnished with mixed dry fruits and floral notes."

Ingredients

For the rose vermicelli custard

Milk – 500 ml

Vermicelli – ½ cup

Custard powder – 2 tbsp

Sugar – 5–6 tbsp

Rose syrup or essence – 2–3 tsp syrup or ½ tsp essence

Dry fruits & nut mix – ¼ cup

Water or cold milk – 3–4 tbsp

Ghee (optional) – 1 tsp

For the coconut pannacotta

Coconut milk – 200 ml

Gelatin powder – 3 g

Sugar – 1–2 tbsp

Cream (optional) – a splash

Salt – a pinch

For garnish (optional)

Rose petals

Extra nuts

Fruit coulis

Method

1. Make the rose vermicelli custard

Dissolve custard powder in water or cold milk. Mix well to avoid lumps. In a saucepan, bring milk to a gentle boil. If using, heat ghee in a separate pan and lightly roast vermicelli until golden and aromatic. Add roasted vermicelli to the boiling milk and cook until soft. Slowly stir in the dissolved custard mixture while whisking continuously to prevent lumps. Add sugar and rose syrup or essence. Simmer until the mixture thickens slightly. Stir in chopped dry fruits. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours until chilled.

2. Prepare the coconut pannacotta

Sprinkle gelatin powder over cold water in a small bowl. Let it bloom for 5 minutes. In another saucepan, gently warm coconut milk with sugar, cream (if using), and salt. Do not let it boil. Remove from heat, add bloomed gelatin, and stir until fully dissolved. Pour the mixture into individual ramekins or serving glasses. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 4–6 hours or until set.

3. Assemble and serve

Once both elements are chilled and set, layer rose vermicelli custard over coconut pannacotta in serving glasses or serve side-by-side as desired. Garnish with rose petals, extra dry fruits, or fruit coulis. Serve chilled.

Have the best time this summer with this yummy treat!