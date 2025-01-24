Republic Day 2025: 5 tricolour dishes you can make at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 tricolour dishes you can make for Republic Day

Republic Day in India is celebrated on January 26. This year, the country will celebrate its 76th Republic Day. The theme for this year's celebration is "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India: Legacy and Progress). The theme highlights the country's cultural legacy and the path of a bright future.

There are different ways to celebrate Republic Day, from attending the parade to flag hoisting, watching the Republic Day Parade that is held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on TV and relishing good food at home. If you're planning to make food at home, here are some tricolour dishes that you can try.

Tricolor Pulao

You will need rice, spinach (for green) and saffron (for orange). Cook the rice and separate it into three batches. Mix one with spinach paste, another with turmeric-infused water and leave the third one as is. Now layer them to make the tricolour pulao.

Tricolor Sandwich

You will need bread, cucumber, cheese, carrot, spinach leaves, mayonnaise and butter. Prepare two different spreads; a green spinach-mayo spread and an orange carrot-mayo spread. Layer the spreads between slices of bread, creating colourful layers.

Tricolor Salad

You will need carrot, cucumber and radish. Cut the vegetables into thin slices and layer them on a plate; cucumber for green, radish for white and carrot for orange. Serve it with salt and pepper.

Tricolor Dhokla

You will need dhokla batter, spinach puree and carrot puree. Make the dhokla batter with chickpea flour to give it the white colour and divide it into three portions. Mix one with spinach puree, one with carrot puree and leave the third one as is. Steam and then stack them to make the tricolour dhokla.

Tricolor Smoothie

You will need mango, banana, spinach and yoghurt or coconut milk. Prepare three different layers for the smoothie. For the orange layer, blend mango with a bit of yoghurt or coconut milk. For the green layer, blend spinach with a little water or yoghurt. For the white layer, blend banana with yoghurt or coconut milk. Layer them in a glass to make the tricolour smoothie.

ALSO READ: Black tea benefits: 6 health benefits of drinking 'kali chai'