Ramadan 2025: Prepare these 5 types of kebabs for Iftar party, know recipes If you want to make your Iftar party special, then prepare these five types of kebabs. These recipes are easy to follow and everyone will love the taste of the kebabs for sure.

The holy month of Ramadan 2025 is going on. During this whole month, people keep fast and pray to Allah. The fast starts with Sehri in the morning, and the fast is broken with Iftari in the evening. It is believed that whoever keeps fast with a true heart, all his wishes are fulfilled. During this month people keep the Iftari feast in their homes and it is considered a very holy act. If you have also kept an Iftar feast at your home, then serve five different types of kebabs to the guests. Here we are going to tell you the method of making both veg and non-veg kebabs.

Shami Kebab ingredients

250 gms mutton mince

2 tablespoons Bengal gram dal (soaked)

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 tsp Garam masala

1 egg

Method: To make Shami Kebab, first cook mutton mince and chana dal with spices on low flame. When it cools down, grind it coarsely in a mixer. Add egg to the mixture, make tikki and fry it in a pan.

Hara Bhara Kebab ingredients

1 cup spinach (boiled)

1 cup peas

2 boiled potatoes

2 tablespoons gram flour

Ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, coriander

Method: If you want to make something veg then veg kebab is the best option. For this, grind all the vegetables and add spices and gram flour to it. Now make tikki, apply a little oil and fry it on the pan. Serve with mint chutney.

Chicken Seekh Kebab ingredients

250 gms chicken mince

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp Garam masala

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Wooden or steel skewer

Method: To make Seekh Kebab, grind the chicken mince well. After this, marinate the chicken mince with spices. Now wrap it in a cylindrical shape on a skewer. Finally, fry it on the grill or pan by applying a little oil.

Paneer Tikka Kebab ingredients

250 grams Paneer (cut into cubes)

2 tablespoons curd

1 tablespoon gram flour

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

Lemon and green coriander

Method: To make Paneer Tikka Kebab, first make a mixture of curd, gram flour and all the spices. Now add paneer to it, marinate it and grill it. You can win the hearts of guests by serving it with green coriander chutney.

Galouti Kebab ingredients

250 gms mutton/chicken mince

2 tbsp roasted chickpea powder

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon rose water and kewda water

1 pinch of nutmeg and cardamom powder

2 tbsp ghee

Method: To make Galouti Kebab, first mix all the spices and rose water in the minced meat and marinate it for 2 hours. Make small tikkis by hand and fry them in ghee on low flame. Serve with coriander-mint chutney. If you do not want to fry it, then fry it in light oil.

