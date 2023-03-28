Ram Navmi 2023: Four prasad foods to make for Kanjak

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ram Navami 2023: Four prasad foods to make for Kanjak

Ram Navmi 2023: The nine-day-long festival will conclude with Ram Navami on March 30, 2023. It is a Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Rama and the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. It is an auspicious day in India and is celebrated with fervour and devotion, with many homes in North India following the Kanjak ceremony, which involves worshipping young girls as the representation of the divine feminine.

Here are four prasad recipes for kanjak to make Ram Navami even more blessed and memorable.

Kala chana

Wash a cup of kala chana and soak it overnight or for 7 to 8 hours.

Now, add it to a cooker with salt and water and cook for 4-5 minutes.

Preheat a pan and add 1-2 tablespoons of oil. Add cumin seeds, green chilies, and coriander powder.

Add the cooked chana along with some chana stalks to it, and mix turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, and mango powder, and turn the flame to high.

Cook for 2-3 minutes and serve.

Halwa

Preheat a pan and add 4 tablespoons of desi ghee. Melt it and add 12 cups of semolina or suji.

Keep stirring continuously while roasting on a medium flame.

Add chopped cashews, almonds, and raisins; then add 1/2 cup sugar. Cook on a low flame until the semolina becomes thick.

Add cardamom powder and mix. Serve hot.

Puris

Knead 2 cups of wheat flour, add 1 teaspoon of salt, add oil, cover, and set for 20 minutes.

Divide into smaller balls, flatten into pancakes, and fry with a high flame. Keep it aside when it floats.

Aloo ki sabzi

Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida, and curry leaves; sauté for 30 seconds.

Add tomato, salt, chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder.

Add potatoes, chopped coriander, and 1 cup water along with garam masala. Cook for 4 minutes and serve.

Kanjaks or young girls are given prasad (holy food) such as kala chana, puri, and halwa as part of the ritual.

