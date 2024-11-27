Quick Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe: Step-by-step guide to craft perfect winter dessert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A step-by-step guide to crafting the perfect winter dessert.

Who doesn't like to eat gajar ka halwa in winter? Well, when the season of red carrots arrives, people make carrot halwa and eat it a lot. Tasty gajar ka halwa can be easily prepared at home too. Although some people find making gajar ka halwa a hassle, in this article we have mentioned the easiest way to make gajar ka halwa. You can also make gajar ka halwa in a cooker. Know what is the easy recipe to make gajar ka halwa.

How to make gajar ka halwa in cooker?

First step- To make gajar ka halwa, first take 1 kg thick and red carrots. Peel the carrots lightly and then wash and grate them. Now put the carrots in the pressure cooker and cook on low flame till 2 whistles. This will melt the carrots completely.

Second step- After the pressure of the cooker is released, open it and mix the carrots. Now if you are making carrot halwa with milk, then for this, put 1 liter full cream milk in a pan and cook it. When the milk thickens and becomes like mawa, then add cooked carrots to it.

Third step- If you have mawa then mix it in the cooked carrots. Now add half a kilo of sugar or more or less sugar according to your taste. Cook while mixing all the things and add 2-3 crushed green cardamoms.

Fourth step- When the gajar ka halwa is ready, add 1-2 tablespoons of Desi ghee to it. Mix everything well in the ghee and then add chopped cashews, almonds and pistachios on top. The delicious gajar ka halwa is ready.

Fifth step- You must serve this gajar ka halwa to the guests who come to your house. Believe me, people will not believe that you have prepared this carrot halwa so easily and at home. If you want, instead of a cooker, you can also cook carrots in a pan.

