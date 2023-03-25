Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Protein-packed and delicious: egg recipes for effective weight loss

Eggs are a staple food for many people around the world, and for good reason. This contains a high amount of top-notch protein, essential vitamins, and valuable minerals. Eggs are also incredibly versatile and can be cooked in a variety of ways to suit different tastes and preferences.

Here are some delicious egg recipes that can help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Classic boiled egg. This is a simple and nutritious option that can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a larger meal. Boiling an egg is very easy – simply place an egg in a pot of boiling water and let it cook for about 6-7 minutes for a soft-boiled egg, or 10-12 minutes for a hard-boiled egg. You can add some salt and pepper for extra flavour, or enjoy it plain.

Omelette: Omelettes are very versatile and can be filled with a variety of ingredients, making them a great option for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. To make an omelette, beat a couple of eggs together in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Heat some oil in a pan and pour the egg mixture in. Add your desired fillings – such as spinach, mushrooms, cheese, or ham – to one side of the omelette and fold it over. Cook for a few minutes until the cheese has melted and the eggs are fully cooked.

Eggs Benedict: This is a classic brunch dish that consists of a poached egg, ham, and Hollandaise sauce served on a toasted English muffin. To make eggs Benedict, start by toasting an English muffin and heating up some ham in a pan. Then, poach an egg by cracking it into a pot of simmering water and letting it cook for 3-4 minutes. Finally, make the Hollandaise sauce by whisking together egg yolks, lemon juice, and melted butter in a bowl. Assemble the dish by placing the ham on the toasted muffin, followed by the poached egg and a generous drizzle of Hollandaise sauce.

Shakshuka: This is a popular Middle Eastern dish that consists of eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce. To make shakshuka, start by sautéing some onions and garlic in a pan. Add some chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, and spices – such as cumin, paprika, and chilli powder – and let it cook for a few minutes. Then, crack some eggs into the sauce and let them cook for a few more minutes until they are done to your liking. Serve the shakshuka with some crusty bread for dipping.

So why not try one of the recipes we've suggested and see how delicious and satisfying eggs can be?

Read More Lifestyle News