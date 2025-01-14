Pongal 2025: Festival is incomplete without Payasam, know how to make the sweet delicacy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the recipe of Payasam.

The celebration of Pongal will start on January 14, it is a 4-day festival. This festival is considered to be the festival of new crops. Sugarcane, jaggery, milk, rice and pulses are given special importance in this festival. In this festival, people decorate their houses with floral rangoli and wear traditional silk clothes. In this festival, the animals of the house are also worshipped specially and are offered food. Apart from all this, a special recipe is made at this festival which is called Payasam. Let's know how to make it.

Ingredients for making Payasam:

150 gms yellow moong dal

150 gms sago

100 gms jaggery

250 gms coconut milk

Dry fruits

Ghee

Method to Make Payasam:

First step: First of all, soak yellow moong dal and sabudana separately for 2 to 3 hours. After the stipulated time, turn on the gas and put the moong dal to cook. Prepare jaggery syrup. Before making jaggery syrup, wash it thoroughly so that if there is any dirt on it, it gets removed. For syrup, put 100 grams of jaggery in a pan. When the jaggery starts melting a little, then add 2 cups of water to it. Stir it well. When the syrup becomes a little thick and bubbles start appearing in it, then turn off the gas.

Second step: When the lentils are cooked well, then add jaggery syrup to it. Keep stirring it with a ladle for 10 minutes. So that the lentils mix well in the syrup. After 5 minutes, add soaked sago to it.

Third step: Coconut milk is the most important ingredient to make payasam tasty. When all the ingredients are mixed well, add 250 grams of coconut milk to it. After adding coconut milk, keep stirring for some time.

Fourth step: Now put ghee in a pan and roast the chopped coconut well. After coconut, roast dry fruits like cashews, almonds and raisins. When they turn light golden, add them to the payasam. Garnish with saffron and pistachios. Payasam is now ready for the Pongal festival.

ALSO READ: Happy Pongal 2025: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with family and friends