Pongal 2022: Medu Vada, Sakkarai Pongal to Tamarind Rice, enjoy these easy lip-smacking delicacies

South India is currently engulfed in the festivities of Pongal.The four-day festival is celebrated with much fervour across Tamil Nadu. The harvest festival falls in the month of 'Thai', which is the 10th month as per the Tamil calendar. During Pongal, devotees wake up early, put on new clothes, visit temple and pray to sun god. Pongal marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun’s northward journey for the next six months. The festival will start on Friday (January 14), and will end on January 17, Monday.

The first day of Pongal is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal, the second day as Thai Pongal, the third day as Mattu Pongal, and the fourth day as Kannum Pongal. In these 4 days, people share happiness, wish and sweets with their loved ones. As people across the country are busy celebrating harvest festival- whether it is Makar Sankranti, Lohri or Pongal, we bring to you some lip-smacking treats which will satiate your taste buds.

Medu Vada

Medu Vada has become quite a popular dish across the country. You can grab it as an evening snack or even relish its taste in breakfast. Vada tastes best with coconut chutney and sambhar. The soft and spicy interior with crisp outer coating makes Medu Vada everyone's favourite.

Sakkarai Pongal

Sakkarai Pongal is the perfect dose of sweetness on Pongal. Prepared with melted jaggery, ghee, dried fruits, cardamom powder, yellow moong dal and not to forget rice, Sakkarai Pongal is that one recipe which completes Pongal cuisines. It is generally served as prasadam on Pongal.

Kara Murukku

Prepared with rice flour and sesame seeds, Kara Murukku are spicy yet healthy. These murukkus can be enjoyed with tea or filter coffee. This famous South Indian evening snack has gradually gained popularity all over India. Enjoy the festivities of Pongal with the mouth-watering murukkus.

Ven Pongal

You can't celebrate Pongal without gorging on Ven Pongal. The traditional delicacy prepared with rice, moong dal, ghee, spices and curry leaves is easy to prepare. It tastes great and is loved by everyone.

Puli Pongal/ Tamarind Rice

Puli Pongal, pulliogare or tamarind rice is a mouth-watering dish prepared with rice, spices and tamarind juice. Lentils and peanuts are added for extra flavour. Served along with papadam and chutney, tamarind rice is a mandatory Pongal food.

