MasterChef winner-approved recipe: 3 ice creams in 10 minutes with just 5 ingredients

New Delhi:

There's something inherently pleasing about making ice cream at home, particularly when it doesn’t involve a lot of equipment or ingredients.

In a recent video, MasterChef season 1winner Pankaj Bhadouria shared a method that keeps things refreshingly simple. No stabilisers, no complicated techniques, just a basic custard and a bit of patience.

The result? A creamy, scoopable ice cream that feels surprisingly close to what you would pick up from a store, if not better.

What you need to get started

The base is straightforward and uses ingredients most kitchens already have:

Milk

Sugar

Corn starch

Vanilla essence

Whipping cream

Nothing fancy, which is exactly the point.

The base that makes everything work

Start by heating milk with sugar until it comes to a gentle boil. Meanwhile, mix corn starch with a little milk to form a smooth paste. This step matters more than it seems. Add it too quickly, and you risk lumps.

Once the milk is ready, stir in the slurry slowly while continuously mixing. Give it time. The mixture thickens gradually into a custard that coats the back of a spoon. That is your cue.

Add vanilla, let it cool completely, and resist the urge to rush this step.

Where the creaminess comes in

Whip your cream until it holds its shape. Not too soft, not overdone. Somewhere in between where it feels light but stable.

Now fold it into the cooled custard. Do not beat it in. Fold gently. This is what keeps the texture airy instead of dense.

Divide the mixture and freeze one portion as your classic vanilla base.

Turning one base into three flavours

This is where the recipe becomes fun.

Mango version

Blend ripe mangoes into a smooth puree and fold it into the base. The sweetness does most of the work here, so you do not need much else.

Chocolate version

Melt dark chocolate, mix in a little cream to loosen it, then fold it into the base. Keep it smooth and light. Overmixing will ruin the texture.

Freeze both the same way, and that is it.

A few small things that make a big difference

Always work with chilled cream

Fold, do not stir aggressively

Use a container that seals well

Freeze it quickly, slower freezing leads to ice crystals

These are small details, but they change the final result completely.

Why this recipe feels different

What stands out here is how uncomplicated it is. No machines, no additives, no guesswork once you understand the base. As Pankaj Bhadouria points out, the idea is to keep it natural and accessible.

And honestly, that is what makes you want to try it.