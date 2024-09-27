Oats to Dark Chocolate: 5 heart-friendly snacks you can add to your diet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 heart-friendly snacks you can add to your diet.

The time has now come for people to be more conscious about heart health, especially realising the major role diet plays in one's health. So, heart-friendly snacks are what you need in your diet which would bring health benefits minus taste sacrifice. According to Paras Health's Head Dietician, Neelima Bisht, some of them are listed as under:

Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and healthy fats, so these will benefit the health of your heart. An unsalted nut portion of a snack will be a healthy addition to your diet and help lower LDL or bad cholesterol while keeping the cholesterol level under control.

Fresh Fruits: Berries such as blueberry and strawberry are the richest diet sources of very powerful antioxidants, vitamins and fibre content; thus reduce inflammation, protect from heart disease, and more. Introducing them as a snack or liquid in your diet will protect your heart.

Oats and whole grains: It lowers cholesterol in the body. It is also a nice snack, which makes you less hungry but gives your heart proper health. So, oats and whole grains are good for cardiovascular health.

Vegetables with Hummus: Pieces of carrot, cucumber, and bell pepper dipped in hummus provide you with fibre besides healthy fats. The plant-based proteins are also heart-friendly and control blood pressure.

Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which enhance blood flow and decrease the pressure inside it since it is 70% cocoa content and above. It is a healthy treat for the heart that fulfils your cravings without having adverse effects on health.

Remind yourself that slight changes in snacking and sticking to a well-balanced diet can provide long-term contributions to good heart health.

