Nutritionist shares the correct way to cook dal for maximum benefits: 'Wash it 3 to 4 times' Dal is a staple food, and to reap maximum benefits from it, a renowned nutritionist has shared a few interesting tips which you can easily follow.

New Delhi:

Did you know that if you don't soak your dals for the proper amount of time, it might alter not just how long they take to cook and how they feel, but also how well the nutrients stay in them? In a June 25 Instagram post, dietitian Shalini Sudhakar discussed the significance of soaking dals. She also cautioned in her post not to throw away the soaking water because it contains essential nutrients.

Nutritionist's take on reaping maximum benefits from dal

In the video, Shalini said: “If you make these two mistakes while using dals, you are losing vital nutrients. Here is the right way to use your dals. First and most important, soak your dals for at least two hours. This is very important to eliminate all the anti-nutrients like cystic acid, so your gut can absorb maximum protein from the dal.”

It's advised not to throw away the soaked water because it contains essential nutrients, she continued: “Never discard the soaked water and use the same water for cooking because in the process of soaking, vital nutrients like B and V get into this water. If you are discarding this water, you are discarding those vitamins. These are important nutritional hacks to nourish your body well.”

In her caption, the nutritionist wrote, “Important note: wash the dal 3 to 4 times before soaking to eliminate all the dust, polish and any impurities. Ensure that the water is crystal clear when you’re soaking the dal.”

Benefits of consuming dal

One of the greatest plant-based protein sources, particularly for weight loss, is dal. It is rich in vital vitamins and minerals, protein, fibre, and other nutrients that promote weight loss and general wellness.

ALSO READ: Raw milk during sawan? Know if you should drink it during the holy month of Shravan