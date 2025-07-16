Raw milk during sawan? Know if you should drink it during the holy month of Shravan During the month of Sawan, there are certain rules that should be followed. These rules also mentions what you should and shouldn't eat during the holy month of Shravan. While raw milk is used for the worship for Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan, read on to know if it is allowed to be consumed.

New Delhi:

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is a holy month, wherein people worship Lord Shiva. It is a month dedicated to the Lord and people take part in prayers, chanting and worship of Lord Bholenath. This year, Sawan began on July 11 and will end on August 9. The first Monday, which is also known as Sawan Somwar, was celebrated on July 14.

During the month of Sawan, there are certain rules that should be followed. From eating the right foods, to avoiding certain activities, people who worship Lord Shiva during Sawan follow these rules as they believe it helps them get the blessings of the lord.

These rules also mentions what you should and shouldn't eat during the holy month of Shravan. While raw milk is used for the worship for Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan, read on to know if it is allowed to be consumed during the holy month.

It is believed that one should not consume raw milk during the month of Sawan. There are several reasons behind this popular belief.

One of them is that milk is considered to be extremely sacred and pure in Hinduism and hence, it is used to offer to the Lord during abhishek. Hence, to maintain the purity of raw milk, people refrain from drinking it during the month of Sawan.

Another reason why raw milk is not consumed during Sawan is because people belief that Lord Shiva drank poison during the "Samudra Manthan" (churning of the ocean). This means consuming raw milk during Sawan is linked to the event, which is considered to be inauspicious and hence, people refrain from drinking raw milk.

A third reason why people don't drink raw milk during Sawan is, it stands as a symbolic offering to the Lord, which gave him relief after he drank the poison. This makes raw milk a symbol of purity and hence, some people refrain from drinking it.

ALSO READ: Sawan 2025: Why onion and garlic are avoided during Shravan month