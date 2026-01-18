Bloating, constipation, diarrhea? These nutritionist-approved fruits can actually help A nutritionist explains which fruits work best for specific digestive issues. From papaya for bloating and pears for constipation to bananas for diarrhea and apples for gut health, here’s a simple, science-backed fruit guide for better digestion.

New Delhi:

Digestive issues have a way of quietly running the show. Bloating, constipation, loose motions, or an unsettled gut can affect energy, mood, and even sleep. While supplements and shortcuts get a lot of attention, sometimes the most effective fixes are already sitting in your fruit bowl.

In a recent reel, Deepsikha Jain, Nutritionist, broke down how specific fruits support specific digestive concerns, no hype, just practical food science. Here’s her fruit-by-fruit guide, explained simply.

Papaya for bloating and slow digestion

If bloating is your regular plus-one, papaya deserves a spot on your plate. “Papaya is rich in papain, a digestive enzyme that helps break down proteins and reduces bloating,” says Deepsikha Jain.

Papain supports smoother digestion, especially after heavy or protein-rich meals. This is why papaya is often recommended post-lunch or dinner rather than on an empty stomach.

Best for: Bloating, heaviness after meals

How to eat: Fresh, ripe papaya; avoid pairing with very heavy foods

Pear for constipation and sluggish bowels

Constipation is often a fibre-and-fluid problem, and pears address both. According to Jain, pears are naturally high in sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that pulls water into the intestines. “Sorbitol acts like a gentle, natural laxative and helps improve bowel movements without harsh effects,” she explains.

Best for: Constipation, hard stools

How to eat: One whole pear with skin; chew well

Banana for diarrhoea and loose motions

When digestion swings the other way, bananas step in as gut stabilisers. “Bananas are rich in potassium and electrolytes, which help firm up stools and restore balance during diarrhea,” says Jain. They are also easy to digest and hence very appropriate when the gut seems irritated or inflamed.

Best for: Diarrhoea, dehydration

How to eat: Ripe banana; avoid overripe if acidity-prone

Pineapple for IBS-related discomfort

In the case of IBS, digestion is often less about one symptom than about inflammation and sensitivity. It contains an enzyme called bromelain, which has anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. “Bromelain helps break down food and may reduce inflammation, which can be helpful for people with IBS,” Jain notes.

Best for: IBS-related bloating and discomfort

How to eat: Small portions, fresh; avoid canned versions

Apple for long-term gut health

If your goal is not just relief but resilience, apples are a daily winner. “Apples have a prebiotic effect, meaning they feed good gut bacteria and support a healthier microbiome,” says Jain. A healthy gut microbiome plays a role not just in digestion, but in immunity, metabolism, and even the regulation of mood.

Best for: Overall gut health

How to eat: With skin, preferably mid-morning or early evening

