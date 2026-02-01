Eating for eyesight: Expert-approved foods for long-term eye health What you eat can shape your eyesight for years. An ophthalmologist explains how lutein, omega-3s, zinc and antioxidants support healthy eyes and long-term vision, and how to absorb them better.

New Delhi:

While genetics and ageing play their part in eye health, what you eat remains one of the most powerful tools for protecting long-term vision. The right nutrients work quietly in the background, helping delay or lower the risk of conditions such as macular degeneration and cataracts by protecting the eye’s most delicate structures.

According to Dr Neeraj Sanduja, MBBS, MS, Ophthalmologist and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, Gurgaon, nutrition is often the missing link in everyday eye care. “People focus on glasses, screens, or surgery, but long-term vision protection starts much earlier, with what you eat daily,” he explains.

Foods that quietly protect your vision for life

The power of antioxidants

To keep vision sharp over time, antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin play a starring role. Often described as the eye’s “internal sunglasses”, these compounds are found in high concentrations in the retina. They help filter harmful blue light and protect eye cells from oxidative stress.

“Lutein and zeaxanthin act as a natural protective layer for the retina,” says Dr Sanduja. “They reduce light-induced damage and help maintain macular health as we age.” Leafy greens and brightly coloured vegetables allow these pigments to accumulate in the macula, supporting its density and function over time.

Healthy fats that protect the eyes

The structural integrity of the eyes depends heavily on omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats are essential for retinal function and play a key role in maintaining the oil layer of the tear film, which helps prevent dry eye syndrome.

“Omega-3 deficiency is something we frequently see in patients with chronic dry eyes,” notes Dr Sanduja. “Regular intake supports tear quality and overall retinal health.” Vitamin C also supports the tiny blood vessels in the eyes, offering antioxidant protection that may reduce the risk of lens clouding, a major contributor to cataracts.

Essential minerals for long-term defence

Zinc is a crucial but often overlooked mineral when it comes to eye health. It helps transport vitamin A from the liver to the retina, where it is used to produce melanin, a protective pigment that shields the eyes from environmental damage. “Zinc supports the eye’s natural defence system, especially against light and environmental stress,” explains Dr Sanduja. “Its role becomes even more important as we grow older.”

Pro tip: plan meals for absorption, not just nutrition

Bioavailability matters. Many eye-healthy nutrients are fat-soluble, meaning your body absorbs them better when paired with healthy fats. “Simply eating vegetables isn’t enough,” Dr Sanduja adds. “Combining them with olive oil, nuts, or avocado ensures the nutrients actually reach the eye tissues where they’re needed.”

Think of it as smart eating, because your eyes are paying attention.

