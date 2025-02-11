Not fond of eggs? Add these 2 vegetarian foods to your diet to maximise protein intake

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 2 vegetarian foods to maximise protein intake.

Nowadays many people are adopting a vegetarian diet, but getting enough protein in a vegetarian diet can be a challenge. Eggs are considered a good source of protein, but some vegetarians do not eat eggs. Don't worry! Some vegetarian things contain more protein than eggs. Which can fulfil your daily protein requirement and can be helpful in muscle growth. By including these foods in your daily diet, you can get enough protein without any worry.

These 2 things have as much protein as eggs

Protein is an essential nutrient for our body, which is necessary for building and repairing muscles. There are many sources of protein available for non-vegetarians, such as eggs, meat, fish, etc. But, for vegetarians, the sources of protein are limited. However, there are some vegetarian things which contain more protein than eggs. Here we are talking about two things.

Soybeans

Soybeans are an excellent source of protein. 100 grams of soybeans contain about 36 grams of protein, while one egg contains about 13 grams of protein. Soybeans also contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete source of protein. Soybeans can be used in many forms, such as tofu, tempeh, soy milk and soybean grains.

Pulses

Pulses are another good source of protein. 100 grams of lentils contain about 24 grams of protein. Pulses are also rich in fibre, iron and other nutrients. Pulses can be used to make a variety of dishes, such as dal, dal makhani and lentil soup.

Apart from these two things, other vegetarian foods also contain a good amount of protein, such as:

Cheese

Curd

Nuts

Seed

Quinoa

Chia Seeds

Here are 4 other ways you can add protein to your diet:

Eat curd or cheese for breakfast.

Include lentils or soybeans in your lunch.

Add tofu or tempeh to dinner.

Eat nuts or seeds as snacks.

Vegetarians need to include multiple sources of protein in their diet so that they can get adequate protein. Soybeans and pulses are two excellent sources of protein that vegetarians can include in their diet without thinking.

Also keep in mind that apart from protein, it is also important to consume other nutrients to stay healthy.

