Navratri Ashtami prasad recipe: How to make halwa, puri and kala chana at home

Navratri Ashtami is one of the most revered days of the celebration, which is celebrated in the form of Kanjak or Kumari Puja by worshipping young girls as a manifestation of the Goddess. The only highlight of the ceremony is the Ashtami prasad, a humble yet soul-stirring plate of puri, sookha kala chana, and suji halwa.

Though preparing halwa puri appears to be an easy job, using the right recipe can make the process extremely convenient for you. Below is how you can make the classic prasad at home.

Ingredients for Ashtami prasad

For puri

2 cups wheat flour

1 tsp salt

Water (according to kneading requirement)

Oil or ghee for deep frying

How to make puri

Combine flour and salt in a bowl. Mix water gradually to knead into firm, smooth dough.

Rest the dough for 15–20 minutes.

Cut into small balls, roll into small discs.

Heat oil in a kadhai and deep fry puris until puffed and golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

For sookha kala chana

The highlight of the ritual is the Ashtami prasad, a simple yet soul-satisfying plate of sookha kala chana.

1 cup black chickpeas (soaked overnight)

1 tbsp oil or ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 green chilli (slit)

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp dry mango powder (amchur)

Salt, to taste

How to make sookha kala chana

Pressure cook soaked chickpeas along with salt until tender but not soft.

Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle.

Add green chilli, coriander powder, garam masala, and amchur. Sauté for a minute.

Add cooked chickpeas, mix well, and cook until the moisture evaporates and the chana turns dry and flavourful.

For suji halwa

1 cup semolina (suji)

¾ cup ghee

1 cup sugar

3 cups water

2-3 cardamom pods

Chopped nuts (cashews, almonds)

How to prepare suji halwa

Roast semolina in ghee in a kadhai on a low flame till golden and fragrant.

Boil sugar and water together in another pan and add cardamom pods.

Gradually pour sugar water into the roasted semolina, stirring continuously so that no lumps are formed.

Cook till the halwa thickens and leaves the sides of the pan. Garnish with nuts.

Serving suggestion for ashtami prasad

Ashtami prasad is traditionally taken as a satvik meal in the form of a clean banana leaf or plate with puri, a scoop of chana, and a serving of warm halwa. The offering is first offered to the Goddess in Kanjak Puja and then distributed to the young girls and family members in the form of prasad.

Ashtami prasad is not merely food; it is a sign of worship, thankfulness, and sharing. Preparing it at home gives an extra boost to your Navratri festivities and fills the home with festival smells and positivity.

