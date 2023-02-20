National Muffin Day 2023: Here are three delicious recipes to try and celebrate the day

Each year on February 20th, National Muffin Day is celebrated to promote baking and distributing muffins. The occasion provides individuals worldwide with a chance to commemorate their love for muffins, which are often considered a staple for breakfast and come in a diverse range of flavors. In celebration of National Muffin Day 2023, here are three recipes for muffins to mark the occasion
Blueberry Muffins:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C) and grease muffin tins or line with paper liners.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together 1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
- In a separate bowl, beat 1 large egg, then mix in 1/2 cup milk, 1/4 cup melted butter, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
- Mix the wet and dry ingredients together until they are just combined.
- Fold in 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries gently.
- Divide the batter evenly into the muffin tins and bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Allow muffins to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before removing and serving.
Chocolate Chip Muffins:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C) and grease muffin tins or line with paper liners.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
- In a separate bowl, beat 2 large eggs, then mix in 1 cup milk, 1/2 cup melted butter, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
- Mix the wet and dry ingredients together until they are just combined.
- Fold in 1 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts gently (optional).
- Divide the batter evenly into the muffin tins and bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Allow muffins to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before removing and serving.
Cheddar and Chive Muffins:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C) and grease muffin tins or line with paper liners.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
- In a separate bowl, beat 2 large eggs, then mix in 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup melted butter, and 1 cup grated cheddar cheese.
- Mix the wet and dry ingredients together until they are just combined.
- Fold in 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives gently.
- Divide the batter evenly into the muffin tins and bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Allow muffins to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before removing and serving.