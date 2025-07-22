National Mango Day 2025: 5 easy desserts you can make at home using the summer fruit Mangoes are also widely used for desserts. From cheesecakes to shrikhand, the beloved summer fruit can be used in different types of desserts. For this National Mango Day, you can relish the fruit by making desserts at home. Here are some easy desserts to make at home using mango.

New Delhi:

National Mango Day is observed every year on July 22. The day aims to celebrate the beloved fruit , its flavour, benefits and cultural significance. People wait for the arrival of summer so that they can relish the mangoes, its sweet and juicy flavour. Mango is a part of different cuisines, from curries to sauces, chutneys and more.

Mangoes are also widely used for desserts. From cheesecakes to shrikhand, the beloved summer fruit can be used in different types of desserts. For this National Mango Day, you can relish the fruit by making desserts at home. Here are some easy desserts to make at home using mango.

Mango Ice Cream (No-Churn)

Blend ripe mango pulp with whipped cream and condensed milk. Transfer it to a bowl and freeze it for at least 7-8 hours. You don't need any ice cream maker for this recipe. It is a simple, rich dessert that has the pure flavour of mango and is easy to make.

Mango Cheesecake (No-Bake)

For this recipe, start by crushing biscuits and mixing it with butter to make a base. Then blend of cream cheese, whipped cream, sugar and mango puree and add it on top of the biscuit base. Then set it in the fridge until firm. You can also top it with small mango chunks while serving. It is a twist to classic cheesecake and can be a great dessert for summer parties.

Aamras

This is a traditional Indian mango pulp dessert that is incredibly easy to make. Blend ripe mangoes with a bit of cardamom and sugar (if needed), and chill it before serving. It can be served with puris or enjoyed on its own.

Mango Pudding

This quick pudding can be made using mango puree, milk, sugar, and agar-agar or gelatin. Once this mixture comes together, set it in small bowls. Once it sets, you get a smooth, melt-in-the-mouth dessert. You can even layer it with chopped mango pieces for extra flavour.

Mango Lassi

This is a creamy and cooling summer drink that's loved by a lot of people. Blend ripe mangoes with yoghurt and little milk and a dash of cardamom or saffron. Just blend everything until smooth and chill it for a few hours before serving. It's a refreshing summer dessert-drink.

ALSO READ: Diabetes defence: Superfoods that help prevent diabetes, lower blood sugar levels