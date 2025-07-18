Mug Dhokla recipe: Step-by-step guide to make this flavorful dish in a coffee cup This simple microwave dhokla will please your palate in a matter of minutes, regardless of whether you are a working professional, a student living in a dorm, or a quick chef at home.

Are you trying to find a quick and nutritious breakfast? For you, this mug of dhokla is ideal! Inspired by the classic Gujarati dhokla, this version is made quickly in a microwave-safe cup without the need for heating or waiting. It takes only five minutes to prepare and is light, fluffy, and sour. Mug dhokla, which is made with gram flour, curd, and a few basic spices, is a fantastic choice for hectic mornings, unexpected visitors, or evening hunger pains. With a tasty garnish of curry leaves and mustard seeds, it is very flavourful and easy on the stomach. This simple microwave dhokla will satisfy your taste buds in a matter of minutes, regardless of whether you are a working professional, a student living in a dorm, or a quick chef at home.

Ingredients for the dhokla batter:

Gram flour – 4 tablespoons

Curd – 2 tablespoons (whipped well)

Water – 2 tablespoons

Eno fruit salt – 1/2 tsp (or 1/4 tsp baking soda)

Turmeric powder – 1/4 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Ginger-green chilli paste – 1/2 tsp

Oil – 1 tsp

Ingredients for tempering:

Oil – 1 tsp

Mustard – 1/2 tsp

Green chilli – 1 (chopped)

Curry leaves – 4-5

Water – 2 tablespoons

Sugar – 1/2 tsp (optional)

Lemon juice – 1/2 tsp

How to make

Put a mug in the microwave. Add the curd, gram flour, water, oil, turmeric, salt, and ginger-chilli paste. Mix thoroughly to create a lump-free, smooth batter. Just before the microwave, add the Eno. The batter will swell and become airy if you stir it quickly.

Depending on the wattage of your microwave, microwave the mug on high power for around 2.5 to 3.5 minutes. If a toothpick inserted into the dhokla comes out clean, it is ready. Give it some time to cool.

In a small pan, heat the oil. Add curry leaves, mustard seeds, and chopped green chillies. Pour in sugar, lemon juice, and water. Boil for 30 seconds. Cover the cooked mug dhokla with these spices.

