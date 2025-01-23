Muffins to cake mix: 5 different ways to use mayonnaise in food other than sandwiches

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 different ways to use mayonnaise in food

Mayonnaise is a popular ingredient and it is used immensely in sandwiches and salads. However, people these days have started to add it to every possible food, starting from instant noodles to dosa, pizza and more. While it enhances the taste of some food, it can spoil the taste of others.

You should keep a check on what food you're adding it to. Here, we share with you different ways to use mayonnaise in your food other than sandwiches.

Muffins

Adding mayo to the muffin batter improves the texture of the cake. You can also add it to the banana bread batter. Make sure to add the mayo to the wet ingredients. You can also replace the eggs and oil in the recipe with mayo.

Chocolate Cake

This is a dessert that is enjoyed by most people and it is better if the cake is moist. You can keep the chocolate cake moist if you add mayo as the base. Also, you can add moisture to your cake by adding a tablespoon of mayonnaise to the wet ingredients.

Coating Chicken

Mayo can be used to coat the chicken before you bake it. This is because mayonnaise has eggs and oil in it which helps to keep the chicken moist. You can also add seasonings of your choice to the mayo and then use it to coat the chicken.

Mashed Potato

When making mashed potato, people usually add milk, cream, butter and other dairy options. While these might be good, you can also add mayo to the mashed potato as it makes it creamier and more flavourful. Also, it helps to improve its texture.

Quiche

Eggs are an important ingredient in this recipe, however, you can also add mayo to the mixture. This makes the dish all the more creamier and smoother.

