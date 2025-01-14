Makar Sankranti 2025: 4 types of pitha made during Poush Sankranti

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 4 types of pitha made during Poush Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival that is celebrated across India. It is known by different names in different parts of the country, however, the basis of the festivals is the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev). People worship Surya Dev on this day as the Sun transitions northwards. It also marks the movement of the Sun from the house of Dhanu (Sagittarius) to the house of Makar (Capricorn).

Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Poush Parbon or Poush Boron in West Bengal. The festival is celebrated with food, music, dance and folklore. One of the central parts of the Poush Sankranti celebrations are Pithas.

Pithas are traditional Bengali sweets that's made with rice flour, coconut, milk and the newly harvested date palm jaggery (nolen gur).

Nolen Gur, also known as Khejur Gur, is made from the sap of date palm, derived from date palm trees. This is then boiled for hours over a fire to achieve different consistencies. Nolen Gur is a winter delicacy because the sap is produced by the tree only when the temperature starts to fall during winter.

Here are different types of pithas made during Poush Sankranti.

Nolen Gur Patisapta

This is a sweet dish that is usually made during Makar Sankranti. Patishapta is widely enjoyed during winter because of the usage of Nolen Gur in the dish. While the kheer filling is popular, you can also make it using a coconut filling.

Dudh Puli

This is a popular dessert that is made during Poush Sankranti. The outer layer of the dumplings of Dudh Puli is made using sweetened rice flour dough. Whereas, the filling is made of grated coconut and jaggery. These dumplings are then boiled in milk that is thickened and has Khejur Gur.

Chitoi Pithe

This is another popular pitha that is made during Poush Parbon. These are also referred to be Bengali steamed pancakes that are made of rice flour and are eggless. You will have to make a batter using rice flour, whole wheat flour, salt and water. Then, steam your pancakes in a flat pan. You can serve it with grated coconut and Nolen Gur.

Bhapa Pithe

This is a pitha that is made of rice flour, coconut, nolen gur and khoya. It is usually baked or steamed and is made using rice flour, warm water, grated coconut, crushed gur and salt.

