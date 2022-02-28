Maha Shivratri 2022: 5 high energy recipes as you fast on the festival

Follow us on Image Source : TRELL 5 high energy recipes as you fast on Maha Shivratri

As the festival of Maha Shivratri arrives, people get excited to devour delicacies that are cooked ta the time of the fast. On this Hindu festival, women all over the world observe fast to please Lord Shiva, who in return bless them with happiness and prosperity in their married life. Here are some delicious recipes to keep you full and nourished as you fast for Maha Shivratri.

Banana Almond Smoothie

A ‘phala har’ smoothie which keeps you fuller for long is delicious.

For this you will need:-

Ingredient:-

1 Banana

Dash of cinnamon

1 cup Milk

6 soaked & peeled almonds

2 large ice cubes

2 Tsp Powdered Sugar

Method:- In a mixer, blend all the above ingredients until its smoothly combined. Garnish with some more cinnamon & mint leaves. Serve & consume chilled.

Image Source : TRELL Banana Almond Smoothie

Mint Cucumber lassi

Another refreshing yogurt based drink which is refreshing and keeps you free my building acidity as you fast for Maha Shivratri.

For this you will need:-

Ingredient:-

1 cup Yogurt

½ cucumber

1/4th cup mint leaves

2 large ice cubes

1 Tsp Roasted Cumin Powder

1 Tsp Sendha Namak (Optional)

Pinch of Pepper Powder

Method:- In a mixer blender, blend all the ingredients well untill no yogurt lumps are there and it becomes frothy. Garnish with Mint Leaves. Serve and consume chilled.

Image Source : TRELL Mint Cucumber lassi

Instant Rose Thandai

Thandai is a refreshing and a gut cooling drink. It makes you fuller, keeps you calm and cools down your acidity.

For this you will need:-

1 Glass of chilled milk

1 tbsp Thandai Syrup

A few dried rose petals

2 large ice cubes

Method:- Blend all the ingredients well. Serve and consume Chilled.

Image Source : TRELL Instant Rose Thandai

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is a delicious recipe to make you feel fuller, provides you with ample of energy and keeps your blood sugar levels in check.

Ingredients:-

1 cup sabudana

3 tbsp Ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 boiled potatoes

1 Tbsp unsalted peanuts

1 chopped chilli

1 Tsp Chilli Powder

2 Tsp Sendha Namak

Handful chopped coriander

Juice of a lemon

Method:- Soak Sabudana for 6 hours and then add salt, chilli powder, juice of a lemon and mix it together. Heat ghee in a kadhai, add cumin seeds and let it crackle, add chopped green chilli, peanuts, roast and then add sabudana mixture. Cook it for 4-5 minutes on high flame. Add chopped coriander, mix and serve.

Image Source : TRELL Sabudana Khichdi

Shakarkandi Chaat

A healthy and delicious vrat snack to keep you fuller balancing your sugar levls.

Ingredients:-

500gms Sweet Potato

Sendha namak to taste

Roasted cumin powder

Pepper Powder

Juice of a lemon

Method: Pressure cook sweet potato till 3 whistles. Then let it cool down, peel and chop into dices. Add remaining ingredients and serve.

(The author is Tanaya Mahajan, Food content creator on Trell)

