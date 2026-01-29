Lucknow street vendor serves ‘garam matcha chai’ in a kulhad, internet loses it | Watch A street vendor in Lucknow has gone viral for serving “garam matcha chai” with a desi twist. Shared by a local food blogger, the bright green drink is prepared like roadside tea and served hot in a kulhad, leaving the internet amused, shocked, and curious.

New Delhi:

Matcha has already had its big internet moment. The bright green Japanese drink has been everywhere for months now. Traditionally made from finely ground, shade-grown Camellia sinensis tea leaves, matcha is usually whisked into hot water or milk to create that smooth, earthy cup people swear by. But this is India. And here, nothing stays untouched for too long.

After matcha cheesecake, matcha biryani, matcha dosa and a long list of other experiments, something new has surfaced. This time from Lucknow. A viral video shows what’s being called “garam matcha chai”, and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Matcha, but make it desi

The video was shared by Lucknow-based food blogger Ayan Ahmad and features a local street vendor giving matcha a very desi twist. He calls it “garam matcha” chai, and the preparation looks familiar to anyone who has ever stood at a roadside tea stall.

The drink is made in a large brass vessel, the kind usually reserved for regular chai. No fancy whisk. No minimalist cups. In the clip, Ayan can be heard saying, “Yahape Lucknow main matcha launch huyi hai. Layiye dijiyega dekhiye try kare.” (A new type of matcha has been launched here in Lucknow. Please give one, let’s try it out.)

Matcha served hot, in a kulhad

The real twist comes at the end. The bright green drink isn’t poured into a ceramic cup or glass. It’s served piping hot in a kulhad. A version of matcha few would have imagined. The overlay text on the video reads, “Matcha ke Chacha – Garmatcha, exclusively in Lucknow.” And honestly, that sums it up.

The internet reacts to Garam Matcha Chai

Food lovers wasted no time in the comments. One user joked, “I know someone somewhere in India is thinking about making Matcha pani puri too.” Another shouted, “Ghar ghar matcha yojna!” Someone else added, “Chicken tikka ki chatni hai yeh,” while another simply wrote, “I am stunned.”

There were dramatic reactions too. “RIP matcha,” said one user. Another joked, “Matcha is crying in the corner.” A chai lover, meanwhile, was reminded of “Cutting matcha”.

Watch the video below:

Love it or hate it, Lucknow’s garam matcha chai has clearly struck a nerve. And once again, Indian street food proves it can absorb just about anything. Even matcha.

