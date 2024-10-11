Love eating South Indian food for breakfast? Try THIS quick Rava Idli recipe without soaking and grinding

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try THIS quick Rava Idli recipe without soaking

If you want to eat something light and healthy for breakfast, you can make and eat idli. Idli can be made even without soaking and grinding dal rice. Today we are telling you how to make idli made from rava i.e. semolina. You can also call it instant idli. You can make and eat tasty rava idli in just 10 minutes. For this, you will neither need to buy batter from the market nor soak dal rice in advance to make the batter. You can prepare idli quickly with just curd and semolina. Know the recipe for rava semolina idli.

Rava Idli Recipe

To make idli from semolina, first take 1 cup fine semolina and put it in a bowl. Now add half a cup of curd in this bowl and mix it in the semolina. Now add 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 cup plain water. Mix everything well and then cover the batter and leave it aside for some time to set. Leave the Rava Idli batter to set for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the idli maker and grease the mold with a little oil. Put the water in the idli maker to heat. Now mix the batter well once. Now add 1 teaspoon Eno to the batter and mix it. As soon as you add Eno, the batter will start to swell slightly, and immediately pour the batter into the mould and place the idlis in water. Now close the lid and cook the idlis on a medium flame for 15 minutes. Check by inserting a fork, knife, or toothpick into the idli. If the idli is sticking, understand that it needs to be cooked further. If the knife comes out without sticking, understand that the idli is cooked. If the idli is cooked, remove it from the edge with the help of a knife and then keep it in a vessel. Delicious Rava Idli is ready for which you will neither need to buy batter nor soak lentils and rice. You can eat semolina rava idli with coconut chutney, peanut chutney, and sambar. If you want, you can also fry these idlis. Idlis fried with onion and capsicum also taste very delicious.

