Love eating Pakoras in winter? Try crispy, moong dal pakoras with mint chutney for breakfast, know easy recipe

Saturday, November 30, 2024
     
Love winter snacks? Discover the easy recipe for crispy moong dal pakoras paired with refreshing mint chutney. Perfect for breakfast or tea-time indulgence in winter!

Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Published : Nov 30, 2024 12:18 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 12:18 IST
moong dal pakoras
Image Source : SOCIAL Try crispy, moong dal pakoras with mint chutney

The real fun of eating and drinking comes in the winter season. Especially, when it comes to pakoras, what can be said? If you like the taste of pakoras, then you must try green moong dal pakoras once. The taste of moong dal pakoras is so crispy that everyone will like it from old people to children. They are very easy to make and the taste is such that if you eat them once, you will feel like eating them again and again. If you have not yet eaten this dal pakora (Moong Dal Pakora Recipe In Hindi), then let us tell you how to make it at home.

Ingredients for Green Moong Dal Pakora:

One cup moong dal, one finely chopped onion, 2 green chillies, half cup green coriander, one teaspoon dry coriander, one teaspoon dry mango powder, half teaspoon red chilli powder, salt according to taste, oil for frying 

How to make Green Moong Dal Pakora? 

Step 1: To make green moong dal pakodas, first of all, soak one cup of moong dal overnight. In the morning, grind this dal coarsely. Do not grind one or two spoons of moong dal. Grind them and take them out in a big bowl. 

Step 2: Now in this bowl, add finely chopped onion and add 2 finely chopped green chilies, half a cup green coriander, one teaspoon dry coriander, one teaspoon dry mango powder, half a teaspoon red chili powder, and salt according to taste. Now mix them well. 

Step 3: Now turn on the gas and pour oil in it. When the oil is hot, put small pieces of the mixture in the oil and fry them well. When they become golden on both sides, take them out of the oil. Keep in mind that you have to fry the pakoras on medium flame so that they get cooked well.

