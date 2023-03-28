Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kitchen hack: Here are five simple tips to extend the shelf life of amla

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine and is known for its numerous health benefits. It is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help boost immunity, aid digestion, and promote healthy skin and hair. However, amla can be a seasonal fruit and may not be readily available all year round. Therefore, it is important to store it properly to increase its shelf life and enjoy its benefits all year round.

Here are some simple tips to store amla:

Store amla in a cool and dry place: Amla can be stored at room temperature in a cool and dry place, away from direct sunlight. This will help prevent the fruit from spoiling quickly and will increase its shelf life.

Store amla in airtight containers: Airtight containers can help prevent moisture from entering and can keep amla fresh for a longer time. It is recommended to store amla in a plastic or glass container with a tight-fitting lid.

Freeze amla: Amla can also be stored in the freezer for up to six months. Cut the fruit into small pieces, remove the seeds, and store them in an airtight container or freezer bag. This will help retain the nutrients and flavor of the fruit and make it available throughout the year.

Preserve amla in salt water: Amla can also be preserved in salt water. Boil water and add salt to it. Once the water cools down, add amla pieces to it and store it in an airtight container. This will help preserve the fruit for up to six months.

Dry amla: Amla can also be dried and stored for a longer time. Cut the fruit into small pieces and remove the seeds. Place them in a tray and dry them in the sun or in a dehydrator until they are completely dry. Once dried, store them in an airtight container and use them as needed.

Amla is a nutritious fruit that can provide numerous health benefits. It is important to store it properly to increase its shelf life and make it available throughout the year. By following these simple tips, you can easily store amla and enjoy its benefits all year round.

