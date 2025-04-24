Kickstart your morning with healthy chickpea sprouts for breakfast; know easy recipe, benefits Boost your morning routine with nutritious chickpea sprouts for breakfast. Learn an easy recipe to incorporate these protein-packed sprouts into your diet. Know the benefits of chickpea sprouts for a healthier you.

New Delhi:

Start your day with a nutritious boost by incorporating chickpea sprouts into your breakfast routine. Rich in protein and fibre, these sprouts keep you full for longer, supporting weight loss goals. Learn how to prepare delicious chickpea sprouts with your favourite fruits and veggies, and discover their amazing benefits, also aim to include them in your diet 3-4 times a week!

Chickpea Sprouts Recipe

Step 1: To make chickpea sprouts, soak a handful of chickpeas in water overnight. In the morning, drain the water from the chickpeas and put them in the cooker. Now add 1 cup of water and boil the chickpeas. The chickpeas will boil in 2-3 whistles, and then turn off the gas.

Step 2: Now for sprouts, finely chop half an onion, 1 tomato, 1 green chilli, and green coriander. Cut apple pieces and take out some pomegranate seeds. Take half a lemon, black salt and chaat masala.

Step 3: Filter out all the water from the boiled chickpeas. Now take out the chickpeas in a bowl and add all the chopped vegetables to it. Add black salt, chaat masala and lemon on top. Tasty chickpea sprouts are ready.

Benefits of eating chickpea sprouts

By eating chickpea sprouts, the fat stored in the body can be reduced. Chickpeas are rich in protein and fibre. Due to which, you do not feel hungry for a long time. In this way you avoid overeating, and losing weight also becomes easy. The body gets the necessary nutrients, which makes weight management easy. People who have low haemoglobin should definitely eat chickpea sprouts. Chickpeas give energy to the body and improve the digestive system. Eating chickpea sprouts daily helps in strengthening immunity and bones.

