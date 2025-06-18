International Sushi Day 2025: 5 types of this popular Japanese delicacy that you should know There are several benefits of sushi as it has omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamins and minerals. Hence, if you're thinking of trying sushi, you can do so. There's no one type of sushi, and if you're trying for the first time, here are some types that you should know about.

New Delhi:

International Sushi Day is celebrated every year on June 18 to commemorate the benefits and deliciousness of the Japanese delicacy. The day was first celebrated in 2009 to highlight the dish and encourage people to try this dish. Sushi is prepared using vinegared rice, veggies and raw seafood,

There are several benefits of sushi as it has omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamins such as B12, minerals such as zinc, magnesium and others. Hence, if you're thinking of trying sushi, you can do so. There's no one type of sushi, and if you're trying for the first time, here are some types that you should know about.

Nigiri

This is one of the most traditional forms of sushi. It consists of a hand-pressed oblong mound of vinegared rice topped with a slice of raw or cooked fish, like tuna, salmon, or shrimp. It is then garnished with wasabi or a sliver of seaweed.

Sashimi

While this might technically not be a 'sushi' because it doesn't have rice, it is usually grouped with sushi. It has thinly sliced raw fish or seafood, served without rice. Sashimi usually has Tuna and salmon.

Uramaki

This is a type of maki where the rice is on the outside of the roll, which is then covered with sesame seeds or tobiko (fish roe). This is popular Western-style sushi and is perfect for those who are new to sushi.

Maki

Maki sushi, or rolled sushi has fish and vegetables rolled with vinegared rice in a sheet of seaweed (nori). It is then sliced into bite-sized pieces. Maki includes futomaki, hosomaki and uramaki.

Chirashi

Chirashi means “scattered,” and this dish consists of a bowl of sushi rice topped with a variety of raw fish, vegetables, and garnishes. It is colourful and customisable and less structured than the other types.

ALSO READ: Want glowing and hydrated skin? 5 sunscreen mistakes you need to correct today