5 easy nacho recipes with an Indian twist | The ultimate party snack for 2025

Whether you are hosting a movie night, weekend gathering, or just spoiling yourself, nachos are comfort food at its most fun; crunchy chips, gooey cheese, and toppings begging to be shared.
These five recipes can be easily adapted to an Indian kitchen, swapping a few ingredients to keep things local and delicious.
5 Nacho recipes that taste better with an Indian twist
1. Sheet Pan Nachos
A simple tray-bake version: spread chips on a baking sheet, layer generously with cheese and your choice of toppings, then bake until melty.
Indian twist: Use sturdy multigrain chips or nacho‐style nachos, layer with grated cheddar or processed cheese, add corn kernels, finely chopped green chillies, and top with a drizzle of mint‐coriander chutney after baking for a fresh
2. Holy Guacamole Nachos
This version puts smoky chipotle guacamole and cheese front and centre.
Indian twist: Mash avocado with some lime, chopped onion, tomato, coriander, plus a touch of smoked paprika (or Kashmiri red chilli powder) instead of chipotle. Layer over chips, then sprinkle with grated paneer lightly sautéed in butter
3. Three-Cheese Queso Nachos
For those who love cheese: this recipe mixes Monterey Jack, white American and goat cheese, with even pickled onions and jalapenos.
Indian twist: Use a mix of grated cheddar, mozzarella and paneer. Make quick-pickled onions with vinegar, sugar and a pinch of salt. Add finely chopped green chillies for heat. Bake till gooey and serve warm.
4. Cheesy Nachos with Fried Eggs and Giardiniera (pickled vegetable mix)
This one becomes a hearty all-day snack: nachos topped with fried eggs and pickled vegetable mix (giardiniera).
Indian twist: After baking the chips and cheese, top with sunny-side-up eggs and a mix of pickled peppers and carrots (you can make Indian style quick achar with carrots & chillies). Finish with coriander leaves and serve immediately.
5. Gochujang Chilli-Cheese Nachos
A bolder, fusion take: beef chilli spiced with gochujang, chipotle, and then after the chips, chilli and cotija cheese finish it off.
Indian twist: Swap beef for minced lamb or soya granules cooked with Indian spices (cumin, coriander, garam masala) and a spoon of red chilli-garlic paste for heat. Drizzle sour cream mixed with a little red chilli paste over the baked nachos, and top with chopped green chillies and coriander.
