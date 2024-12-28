Identify whether asafoetida is real or fake by following this easy trick at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Identify whether asafoetida is real or fake

Many types of spices are used in making Indian dishes. Indian spices are famous all over the world. India is the world's largest spice producer, consumer, and exporter. Different types of spices may be added while cooking in your home too. Each of these spices has its special taste. If you do not mix any one of these spices, then the vegetable does not have its full taste.

Nowadays, fake spices are being sold in the market in the name of real ones. In such a situation, we are not able to differentiate between fake and real. Due to this, today in this article we will tell you the trick to identify between fake and real spices. The spice we are going to talk about today is Asafoetida. Yes, asafoetida must be used in most houses while tempering vegetables, lentils, or curry. The fragrance of asafoetida is very strong. Also, adding it brings fragrance to any dish, and it also keeps digestion healthy.

Characteristics of Asafoetida

Let us tell you that asafoetida is also known as hing. It is obtained from the root of a plant named Ferula Asafoetida. Its plant mostly grows in cold areas like Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Iran. When you see the fresh surface of asafoetida, it is shiny white like a pearl, and after coming in contact with the air, it starts turning black. You will find thousands of types of asafoetida in the market. You get asafoetida in the market for thousands of rupees per kg. It is measured and given to you in weight. In such a situation, asafoetida is also an important part of Indian cuisine, which enhances the taste of every food.

Identify whether asafoetida is real or fake in THIS way

You must have often noticed that some asafoetida have a very strong or pungent smell. Whereas no matter how much you put some asafoetida in vegetables, you neither get the taste nor the smell. Today we are going to tell you such a trick by the help of which you can differentiate between fake and real asafoetida sitting at home. Here's what you have to do:

First of all, you have to take a piece of asafoetida, place it directly on the fire, and burn it.

If any shiny substance comes out when asafoetida is burnt, then your asafoetida is genuine.

On the other hand, if asafoetida is fake, then no substance will come out of it.

In this way, you can differentiate between fake and real asafoetida.

