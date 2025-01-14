How long should butter, cream and cheese be stored in the refrigerator? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know for how long you can store butter, cream and cheese in the fridge.

Butter, cream and cheese are such important food items that are used in some or the other thing. We take the help of these things in many ways, from making delicious dishes to baking. However, it is very important to store these dairy products properly and understand their shelf life.

If they are not stored at the right temperature and method, the risk of them getting spoiled may increase. In this article, we will know how long butter, cream and cheese can be kept safe in the fridge!

Butter

The ideal temperature for storage:

Butter should be stored in the refrigerator between 1°C and 4°C.

Shelf Life:

Unsalted butter: Unsalted butter is used in baking because of its natural flavour. It stays safe for up to 1 month if stored properly in the refrigerator. Unsalted butter is more prone to spoiling due to the lack of salt in it. Always keep it wrapped in its original wrapper or an airtight container, so that it does not absorb the smell of other food items in the refrigerator. Avoid thawing and freezing it repeatedly, as this may affect its texture and taste. It can be kept in the freezer for long-term storage.

Salted butter: Salted butter lasts longer than unsalted butter due to the salt in it. It stays safe for 2-3 months if stored properly in the refrigerator. Salt not only enhances its taste but also helps preserve it. Always keep it in its original wrapper and store it in the coldest place in the refrigerator. For longer storage, it can also be kept in the freezer, where it can remain safe for 6-9 months. Let it thaw at room temperature before use.

Option for storing in the freezer:

If you want to store the butter for a long time, keep it in the freezer. It can stay safe in the freezer for 6-9 months. Let it thaw at room temperature before use.

Cream

The ideal temperature for storage:

Cream should be stored in the refrigerator between 1°C and 4°C.

Shelf Life:

Cream, whether it is heavy cream or single cream, needs proper storage to maintain freshness. Heavy cream or whipping cream can be stored in the refrigerator for 5-7 days, while single cream stays safe for about 1 week.

Always store cream in its original packaging and reseal it airtight immediately after use. Cream's fat and liquid may separate if stored for a long time, so it is important to shake it well before use. Cream's taste and quality are maintained when stored properly.

Option for storing in the freezer:

Although freezing cream is not ideal, it can be stored in the freezer for up to 2 months if necessary. However, once thawed, its texture may change and it may no longer be suitable for recipes.

Cheese

The ideal temperature for storage:

Cheese should be stored between 0°C and 5°C.

Shelf Life:

Soft cheeses (brie, feta, cream cheese): Soft cheeses like brie, feta, and cream cheese need to be stored properly due to their moist and delicate texture. They can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Always wrap them in wax paper or plastic wrap and store them in an airtight container.

Hard cheese (cheddar, parmesan): Hard cheeses like cheddar and parmesan can be stored for a long time due to their low moisture and solid texture. They can be stored in the refrigerator for 3-4 weeks. Wrap hard cheeses in wax paper or butter paper and then store them in an airtight container.

Processed Cheese: Processed cheese is the longest-lasting cheese, as it is preserved through a special process. It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 months. Store processed cheese in its original package or an airtight container. Its taste and texture stay good for a long time. It is extremely popular for use in sandwiches, burgers and snacks.

Option for storing in the freezer:

Hard cheeses can be stored in the freezer for up to 6 months. However, freezing soft cheeses can affect their texture and taste.

Always wrap cheese in wax paper or butter paper and then keep it in an airtight container. Avoid touching the cheese repeatedly and use a different knife to cut it.

ALSO READ: Is sweet potato cold or hot? Know how this winter superfood is beneficial for health, right time to eat