Holi 2023: Easy cocktail recipes for Holi party you can prepare at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holi 2023: Easy cocktail recipes for Holi party

Holi is a festival that celebrates colour, happiness, and enthusiasm. It is a time when you make delicacies and new foods and drinks. You can spice up your festivities with these three vibrant cocktails that are prepared with only natural ingredients. These drinks prepared by using only fresh, flavorful ingredients, these three cocktails will give your party a splash of colour.

Beetroot Bloody Mary

Besides being bright red and delicious, beetroot is also highly healthful, making it the ideal ingredient for a vibrant cocktail.

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

4 oz beetroot juice

2 oz tomato juice

1 oz fresh lemon juice

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Dash of hot sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Ice

Celery and lime for garnish

Method: Blend all the ingredients in a mixer grinder with some crushed ice. Garnish with celery stalks and lemon wedges.

Watermelon Mojito

A summer cocktail would taste amazing with the sweet and hydrating watermelon as the core.

Ingredients

2 oz white rum

1 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz watermelon juice

1 oz simple syrup

Mint leaves

Soda water

Ice

Method: Combine all the ingredients in a grinder and serve cold with some ice and mint leaves.

Ginger Carrot Martini

Carrots are nutrient-dense and e a fantastic component to a drink.

Ingredients

2 oz gin

2 oz fresh carrot juice

1 oz fresh ginger juice

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz honey

Ice

Method: Mix all the ingredients. Shake well and enjoy a chilled cocktail.

Read More Lifestyle News