Monday, March 06, 2023
     
  5. Holi 2023: Easy cocktail recipes for Holi party you can prepare at home

Holi is a festival that celebrates color, joy, and goodness. You can spice up your Holi celebrations with colorful cocktail drinks.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2023 15:59 IST
Cocktail
Image Source : FREEPIK Holi 2023: Easy cocktail recipes for Holi party

Holi is a festival that celebrates colour, happiness, and enthusiasm.  It is a time when you make delicacies and new foods and drinks. You can  spice up your festivities with these three vibrant cocktails that are prepared with only natural ingredients. These drinks prepared by using only fresh, flavorful ingredients, these three cocktails will give your party a splash of colour.

Beetroot Bloody Mary 

Besides being bright red and delicious, beetroot is also highly healthful, making it the ideal ingredient for a vibrant cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz vodka
  • 4 oz beetroot juice
  • 2 oz tomato juice
  • 1 oz fresh lemon juice
  • Dash of Worcestershire sauce
  • Dash of hot sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Ice
  • Celery and lime for garnish

Method: Blend all the ingredients in a mixer grinder with some crushed ice. Garnish with celery stalks and lemon wedges.

Watermelon Mojito 

A summer cocktail would taste amazing with the sweet and hydrating watermelon as the core.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz white rum
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • 2 oz watermelon juice
  • 1 oz simple syrup
  • Mint leaves
  • Soda water
  • Ice

Method: Combine all the ingredients in a grinder and serve cold with some ice and mint leaves.

Ginger Carrot Martini

Carrots are  nutrient-dense and e a fantastic component to a drink.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz gin
  • 2 oz fresh carrot juice
  • 1 oz fresh ginger juice
  • ½ oz lemon juice
  • ½ oz honey
  • Ice

Method: Mix all the ingredients. Shake well and enjoy a chilled cocktail.

