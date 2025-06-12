Heatwave Alert: Beat the scorching heat with these cool and hydrating lunch options Stay cool and refreshed this summer! Know hydrating lunch options to beat the heatwave. Nutritious and delicious ideas to keep you energised and protected from the scorching sun.

New Delhi:

India is gripped by an intense heatwave, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert and orange alerts. Mercury levels are ranging from 40.9°C to 45.0°C across different cities and are expected to continue amid soaring temperatures.

Alright, picture this: it’s noon, your skin’s sticking to the chair, and the idea of eating hot soup or turning on the oven sounds like some sort of mediaeval punishment. You need food that cools you down, not knocks you out. Trust me, nobody wants a food coma in a heatwave. So here’s my go-to list for lunches that hydrate, satisfy, and—bonus!—don’t require you to sweat over a stove.

1. Watermelon and Feta Remix

This one’s basically summer in a bowl. Grab a heap of watermelon chunks (seriously, it’s like 92% water), toss in some cucumber slices, a handful of mint, and crumble feta all over. Drizzle with olive oil, squirt some lime, and if you’re feeling wild, throw in some arugula or watercress. It’s sweet. It’s salty. It’s crunchy. It’s so cold and juicy you’ll want to faceplant into it.

2. Chilled Cucumber-Avocado Soup

Hot soup? Hard pass. Peel a couple of cucumbers, blend ’em with ripe avocado, a splash of Greek yoghurt (or coconut milk if you’re anti-dairy), fresh dill, lemon juice, garlic, and a glug of olive oil. Blitz that up till it’s creamy, then pop it in the fridge. The result? A bowl of green, chilled silk packed with electrolytes and potassium. Eat with crackers if you like crunch.

3. Lettuce Wraps

Forget bread—grab big ol’ lettuce leaves (romaine, butter, iceberg, whatever). Load them up with protein: think cold shredded chicken, some no-mayo tuna (Greek yoghurt is your new BFF), or tofu if you’re feeling planty. Now, layer in all the hydrating veggies: carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, mango chunks, and whatever fresh herbs you can find. Hit it with a peanut-lime or ginger-soy dressing and boom—you’re basically eating a salad taco.

4. Raw Zoodle Salad with Lemon-Herb Magic

Spiralise some zucchini and you’ve got “zoodles”—zero cooking required. Chuck in cherry tomatoes, thin radishes, chickpeas, and a pile of parsley and basil. Whip up a dressing with lemon juice, olive oil, Dijon, garlic, salt, and pepper. Toss it all together. It’s crunchy, tangy, and doesn’t even pretend to be boring.

Quick hydration hacks

Herbs are your friend: Mint, cilantro, basil—load up. They make things taste fresh and somehow feel cooler.

Squeeze on citrus: Lemon, lime, even orange juice jacks up flavour and vitamin C.

Level up with electrolytes: Coconut water in dressings, celery, tomatoes—they’re packed with the stuff your body needs.

Keep it COLD: Chill your veggies and proteins ahead of time. No one wants lukewarm salad.

Go easy on salt: It’s tempting, but it just makes you thirstier. Use herbs and citrus instead.

Bottom line? Don’t let the sun win. Lunch can be hydrating, energising, and—dare I say—fun. Eat your water, skip the oven, and live to complain about the heat another day. Stay chill out there.

