Heatwave in Delhi: Follow these tips to keep yourself protected during extreme heat conditions Extreme heat conditions can impact your health severely. From heat exhaustion to heat stroke, the effects can range from mild to severe. Therefore, it is important that you keep yourself protected during heat waves. Here are some tips that you can follow to keep yourself protected.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Delhi for intense heatwave conditions as the maximum temperature is set to touch 45.5 degrees in parts of the national capital region. IMD's daily weather bulletin said, "Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR with temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius."

Severe heat conditions are likely to persist in Delhi and nearby states, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Dr Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at IMD, said that such weather conditions will likely continue till June 12. However, weather conditions might improve over the weekend as western disturbances are likely to bring light showers on June 13 and 14.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), a heatwave can be defined as a period where local excess heat accumulates over a sequence of unusually hot days and nights. "Heatwaves amplify many risks, such as health-related or economic risks, including increased human mortality, drought and water quality, wildfire and smoke, power shortages and agricultural losses."

Extreme heat conditions can impact your health severely. From heat exhaustion to heat stroke, the effects can range from mild to severe. Therefore, it is important that you keep yourself protected during heat waves. Here are some tips that you can follow to keep yourself protected during extreme heat conditions.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you’re not thirsty. Extreme heat causes your body to lose fluids rapidly through sweat. Also, try to avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as they tend to dehydrate you.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you’re not thirsty. Extreme heat causes your body to lose fluids rapidly through sweat. Also, try to avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as they tend to dehydrate you. Wear Lightweight and Light-Coloured Clothes: Choose loose-fitting, breathable clothes made of cotton or linen. Light colours reflect sunlight, helping your body stay cooler, while dark clothes absorb heat and can increase your body temperature.

Choose loose-fitting, breathable clothes made of cotton or linen. Light colours reflect sunlight, helping your body stay cooler, while dark clothes absorb heat and can increase your body temperature. Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid any sort of strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day. However, if you are going out, take breaks in shaded or cool areas.

Avoid any sort of strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day. However, if you are going out, take breaks in shaded or cool areas. Use Fans and Air Conditioners: Stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible. If you don’t have access to AC, use fans, or take cool showers.

Stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible. If you don’t have access to AC, use fans, or take cool showers. Protect Your Skin and Eyes: Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to prevent sunburn, which can affect your body’s ability to cool down. Wear sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat for better protection.

ALSO READ: Consuming amla on an empty stomach increases collagen rapidly, know the right way to eat