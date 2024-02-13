Fruit Salsa to Smoothie Bowls: 5 creative ways to reuse leftover chopped fruits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 creative ways to reuse leftover chopped fruits

Leftover chopped fruits often find themselves relegated to the back of the refrigerator, forgotten, and eventually discarded. However, these remnants can be transformed into delightful creations with a bit of creativity and resourcefulness. Whether you're infusing them into beverages, making homemade snacks, or adding them to savoury dishes, there are countless ways to give new life to these overlooked ingredients. Instead of letting the leftover chopped fruits go to waste, consider these five innovative ways to repurpose them and breathe new life into your meals and snacks.

Fruit Salsa

Transform your leftover chopped fruits into a vibrant and flavourful salsa. Combine diced fruits such as mangoes, pineapples, strawberries, and kiwis with chopped onions, jalapenos, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. This refreshing salsa pairs well with grilled chicken or fish, or simply enjoy it with crispy tortilla chips for a light and satisfying snack.

Fruit-infused Water or Tea

One of the simplest yet refreshing ways to repurpose leftover chopped fruits is by infusing them into water or tea. Place the fruit remnants in a pitcher of water or a pot of hot tea and let them steep for a few hours. This infuses the water with subtle fruit flavours, creating a delicious and hydrating beverage.

Homemade Fruit Leather

Turn your leftover chopped fruits into a healthy snack by making homemade fruit leather. Puree the fruits until smooth, then spread the mixture thinly onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at a low temperature until the fruit puree is dried and no longer sticky to the touch. Once cooled, cut the fruit leather into strips and roll them up for a convenient on-the-go snack.

Smoothie Bowls

Leftover chopped fruits are perfect for creating colourful and nutritious smoothie bowls. Blend the fruits with yogurt or your favourite milk until smooth and creamy, then pour the mixture into a bowl. Top with granola, nuts, seeds, and additional fruit slices for added texture and flavour. Smoothie bowls are not only visually appealing but also packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them an ideal breakfast or post-workout treat.

Fruit Ice Cubes

Add a burst of flavour to your beverages with homemade fruit ice cubes. Simply place chopped fruits into an ice cube tray, fill with water or fruit juice, and freeze until solid. These fruit-infused ice cubes can be added to water, lemonade, iced tea, or cocktails for a refreshing twist.

