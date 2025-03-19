Idli-sambar to ragi porridge; try these gut-healthy Indian breakfast options Your breakfast is the most important meal of the day and including gut-healthy foods in this meal can be beneficial. There are several Indian breakfast options that are good for your gut. Here are some gut-healthy Indian breakfast options that you should try.

Summer is knocking on the door and it is important that you take steps which help to keep you health. A lot of people tend to suffer from gut health issues during summer as the increased heat affects them. Therefore, it is crucial that you take the necessary steps to keep your gut healthy. One of the ways to do that is by consuming gut-healthy foods.

Idli-Sambar

Idlis are made from fermented rice and urad dal (black lentils) which are rich in probiotics due to the fermentation process. Probiotics help balance gut bacteria, improving digestion and overall gut health. The sambar is a spicy lentil soup that is high in fibre and prebiotics (from vegetables and lentils) which nourish the good gut bacteria and help in healthy digestion.

Moong Dal Chilla

Moong dal (yellow lentils) is an easy-to-digest legume that is also great for the gut. It’s rich in soluble fibre which helps in regulating bowel movements and supporting healthy gut bacteria. When made into chillas with spices and vegetables, this dish is not only tasty but also improves gut health.

Ragi Porridge

Ragi (finger millet) is a rich source of fibre and essential minerals like calcium. It helps in smooth digestion and regulates bowel movements. The high fibre content in ragi helps in the growth of healthy gut bacteria, improving gut health and reducing bloating.

Upma with Vegetables

Upma made from semolina is a fibre-rich breakfast that is easy to digest. The addition of vegetables like carrots, peas and beans helps to boost the fibre content and gives prebiotics which helps feed healthy gut bacteria.

Poha with Curd

Poha (flattened rice) is light on the stomach and quick to digest. When combined with curd it becomes a probiotic-rich meal that is beneficial for a healthy gut microbiome. Curd’s probiotics and poha’s fibre helps balance digestion and reduce bloating.

